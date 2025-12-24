Toastmasters International - District 21's Online Auction

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Add style and function to your home with this elegant 3-piece tray set. Perfect for decorating, organizing, or serving, these trays feature a modern charcoal-black woven design that complements any décor.
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• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
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Starting bid
Bring a touch of fun, colour, and practicality to your next beach day, picnic, or outing! This cheerful bundle includes a variety of handy accessories and décor items — perfect for travel, summer adventures, or gifting.
🧺 What’s Included:
🌵 2 Cactus Beach Towel Clips
🍉 2 Watermelon Beach Towel Clips
🎒 Foldable Casual Daypack
🛍️ Foldable Grocery Bag with Clip
🎒 Drawstring String Bag
🌿 Decorative Potted Plant
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Go on your next fishing adventure fully equipped with this practical and high-value bundle! Perfect for beginners and seasoned fishers alike, this set includes the must-have tools to make your day on the water smooth, safe, and enjoyable.
Includes:
• Water-Tight Dry Bag – Keeps your gear, phone, and valuables safe from splashes and rain.
• Precision Scissors – Ideal for cutting lines, trimming gear, and quick on-the-spot fixes.
• Metal Jig Hook (Fishing Lure) – Great for attracting fish and improving your catch.
• Stainless Steel Thermos – Keeps your drinks hot or cold throughout the day.
• Fish Grip / Scaler Tool – Essential for safely handling, gripping, and scaling fish.
• Holmes Workwear Hi-Vis Shirt (Size L) – 100% polyester, bright-coloured, perfect for outdoor work or fishing visibility and safety.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Get ready for both warmth and visibility with this practical and stylish two-piece set—perfect for outdoor work, winter walks, or cheering on your favourite team!
Included Items:
🧢 Officially Licensed Vancouver Canucks Toque (One Size Fits All)
👕 Holmes Workwear Hi-Visibility Shirt (Size: Large)
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of charm and practicality into any home with this beautifully curated basket — perfect for a “neat freak,” a home-organizer, or anyone who appreciates simple, useful, and delicious items. This basket combines beauty, organization, and a trio of handcrafted B.C. fruit jams — perfect for gifting or enjoying at home.
🧺 Included in the Basket:
• Decorative Faux Plant
• Smooth Black Decorative Stones
• Summerland Sweets Pure Jams (3 x 125 mL):
• Pure Boysenberry Jam
• Pure Strawberry Jam
• Pure Blueberry Jam
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Add a touch of colour and elegance to any outfit with this beautifully patterned scarf. Featuring rich shades of navy blue, red, and cream in a mix of geometric and artistic designs, this accessory is both eye-catching and versatile.
Made of 50% cotton and 50% viscose, it’s soft, lightweight, and comfortable for year-round wear. Perfect as a fashion statement, travel accessory, or thoughtful gift.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Brighten up your space while showing off your team pride with this stylish and versatile gift basket. Perfect for office décor, a bedroom, or a cozy corner at home. A beautiful blend of décor and team spirit!
Includes:
• 🧢 Official Vancouver Canucks Knit Beanie (One Size Fits All)
• 🪴 Mini Decorative Plant
• 🕯️ Black & Gold Metal Lantern/Jar
• 🧺 Neat Freak Woven Basket
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Get ready for sunshine and seaside relaxation with this charming Beach Day Essentials Set! This delightful duo blends practicality with elegance, making it an excellent gift or a personal treat for your next outing.
This bundle includes:
🧢 Linen & Cotton Sun Hat
Beautifully made by Your Very Merry Design, this reversible-style hat features soft denim tones paired with a floral cotton pattern. Lightweight, breathable, and perfect for a stylish day outdoors.
🧺 Woven Beach Tote with Leather-Look Straps
A sturdy, natural-style woven beach bag with tan straps—roomy enough for your towel, sunscreen, snacks, and everything you need for a perfect beach getaway.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Elevate your table with this beautifully coordinated 2-piece serving set from Over & Back’s “Options – Linen” collection. The neutral linen tone blends effortlessly into any décor style, making it perfect for everyday dining or elegant entertaining. Crafted with a modern, minimalist design and durable stoneware, this set brings both style and functionality to your kitchen. A versatile addition to any home—or a wonderful gift!
Includes:
• 1 Large Serving Bowl – ideal for salads, fruit, pasta, or side dishes
• 1 Wide Serving Platter – perfect for charcuterie, appetizers, seafood, and baked goods
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Unwind, recharge, and enjoy a peaceful evening with this beautifully curated relaxation basket — perfect for quiet nights, gifting, or simply treating yourself to a moment of calm. Sit back, light the candle, and enjoy a relaxing night filled with cozy ambience and a fun puzzle challenge. A thoughtful and uplifting gift for yourself or someone special.
This basket includes:
✨ Large-Print Word Hunt Puzzle Book
🖊️ Pen
🕯️ Citrus Water 2-Week Extended-Burn Candle
🌿 Decorative Plant
🌸 Wooden Garland & Beads decor
🧺 Neat Freak Large Decorative Tray
👜 Foldable Shopping Bag featuring Monet’s Artwork
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Enjoy a cosy, relaxing evening with this beautifully curated gift set — perfect for puzzle lovers, foodies, and anyone who enjoys simple, comforting moments at home.
Includes:
🖼️ Foldable Monet Art Shopping Bag
🧩 Large Print Crossword Puzzle Workbook + Pen
🍇 Gourmet Summerland Sweets Jams (3 × 125 ml)
* Pure Boysenberry Jam
* Pure Blueberry Jam
* Pure Raspberry Jam
🌿 Decorative Plant
Organizer Tray
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Elevate your table with this mango wood bowl set that can be used for salads, snacks, as a fruit or vegetable bowl or as an elegant display for décor or seasonal accents. Home Inspiration collection by Selgie.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
A practical and versatile set of six durable blue drawstring bags — perfect for the gym, school, day trips, travel, sports teams, or organizing supplies.
These lightweight bags feature:
• Sturdy drawstring closure
• Easy-carry design
• Bright royal-blue colour
• Folds flat for compact storage
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of serenity and charm to your home with this beautifully curated Asian-themed collection — perfect for décor, self-care, or gifting.
Includes:
🪭 Large Chinese Decorative Fan
🧺 Neat Freak Organizer Set (3 pieces)
🧼 Island Soap Natural Olive Oil Bars (2 scents): Handmade soaps from Salt Spring Island.
* Lemongrass – bright and refreshing
* Lemon Lavender Mint – soothing and aromatic
👜 Compact Foldable Grocery Bag
🧣 Silky-Feel Fashion Scarf (Not Silk): A vibrant turquoise patterned scarf with a smooth satin feel — elegant and comfortable
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Add a touch of art to your everyday errands with these beautifully designed foldable shopping bags, featuring the iconic Starry Night artwork inspired by Vincent van Gogh.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and environmentally friendly with this beautiful set of six compact reusable shopping bags. Each bag features a unique floral or butterfly pattern. Lightweight and durable!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and environmentally friendly with this beautiful set of six compact reusable shopping bags. Each bag features a unique floral or butterfly pattern. Lightweight and durable!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and environmentally friendly with this beautiful set of six compact reusable shopping bags. Each bag features a unique floral or butterfly pattern. Lightweight and durable!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and environmentally friendly with this beautiful set of six compact reusable shopping bags. Each bag features a unique floral or butterfly pattern. Lightweight and durable!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay stylish and environmentally friendly with this beautiful set of six compact reusable shopping bags. Each bag features a unique floral or butterfly pattern. Lightweight and durable!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay safe and visible with this bright fluorescent orange hi-visibility work shirt featuring premium 3M reflective striping on the front and back. Ideal for construction, landscaping, traffic control, or any outdoor work requiring enhanced visibility. Brand-new with tags — durable, lightweight, and comfortable for all-day wear.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
A bold, eye-catching red Dragon Alliance T-shirt featuring an all-over large-format screen print. Designed and printed in the USA, assembled in Mexico, and made from 100% cotton. Unique swirl-pattern graphic with the iconic dragon emblem — perfect for casual wear or collectors of graphic tees.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stylish black and grey bowl with plates.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Kozuke dish is a small starter dish in Japanese cuisine, often used for Sake. Kobachi is a small bowl also used as Kozuke, salad, dessert and such. This is a unique part of traditional Japanese cuisine!
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Bring harmony, beauty, and craftsmanship into your home with this exquisite Zen-inspired Japanese bowl set. Thoughtfully packaged in a premium gift box, each piece showcases unique textures, colors, and traditional design elements.
Each bowl features its own artistic glaze and pattern — perfect for serving appetizers, sauces, snacks, or for display as décor. The set comes beautifully boxed with “Zen” branding, making it an impressive ready-to-give gift.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Bring harmony, beauty, and craftsmanship into your home with this exquisite Zen-inspired Japanese bowl set. Thoughtfully packaged in a premium gift box, each piece showcases unique textures, colors, and traditional design elements.
Each bowl features its own artistic glaze and pattern — perfect for serving appetizers, sauces, snacks, or for display as décor. The set comes beautifully boxed with “Zen” branding, making it an impressive ready-to-give gift.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Stay powered, connected, and ready for anything with this practical and modern tech essentials set — perfect for everyday use, travel, or gifting.
Includes:
🦷 Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Powerful deep-clean technology with multiple cleaning modes. Rechargeable and great for maintaining a bright, healthy smile.
🎧 Air Pro6 Wireless Earbuds
Lightweight, comfortable earbuds featuring AI intelligent translation capability, wireless audio, and a sleek white aesthetic.
🔋 Inkax 10,000 mAh Power Bank
A must-have for travel or busy days — fast charging, compact, and reliable.
🤳 L13 Selfie Stick
Extendable design with a phone holder — perfect for capturing group photos, travel shots, and videos with ease.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
Starting bid
Ticket includes access to all four days of the conference, including speaker seminars and master classes. $415 value!
Vancouver | 🗓 May 11–14, 2026
Be part of Web Summit Vancouver 2026, a premier global technology conference bringing together over 20,000 global attendees. This four-day event connects founders, tech leaders, investors, and innovators to explore the future of technology, business, and innovation.
Recognized by Forbes as “the best tech conference on the planet,” Web Summit is known for its high-profile speakers, cutting-edge ideas, and unmatched networking opportunities. Past Speakers include Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Stephen Hawking.
• All sales are final; no refunds.
• Pickup location to be confirmed by mutual agreement.
The Zeffy donation is completely optional—simply enter $0 if you prefer not to add a contribution.
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