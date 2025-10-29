Tofino Arts Council

Offered by

Tofino Arts Council

About this shop

Tofino Arts Council's Online Store

Poppy Beading Kit item
Poppy Beading Kit
$45

Beading kit with everything you need to make a beaded poppy and online instructional video.
Proceeds go to Nuu-chah-nulth artist Elizabeth George to support her weekly beading workshops.

Poppy Beading Kit & Poppy Pin item
Poppy Beading Kit & Poppy Pin
$90

One finished beaded poppy pin made by Elizabeth George and one beading kit with everything you need to make a beaded poppy and online instructional video.
Proceeds go to Nuu-chah-nulth artist Elizabeth George to support her weekly beading workshops.

Makuw̓as Tote Bag
$28
Makuw̓as Sticker
$5
Ornament Beading with Elizabeth George
$50
Fantastic Ekphrastic Tofino item
Fantastic Ekphrastic Tofino
$20

A Poetic Tour of Tofino's Public Art

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!