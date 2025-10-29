Tofino Arts Council's Online Store

Offered by
About this shop
Beading kit with everything you need to make a beaded poppy and online instructional video.
Proceeds go to Nuu-chah-nulth artist Elizabeth George to support her weekly beading workshops.
One finished beaded poppy pin made by Elizabeth George and one beading kit with everything you need to make a beaded poppy and online instructional video.
Proceeds go to Nuu-chah-nulth artist Elizabeth George to support her weekly beading workshops.
A Poetic Tour of Tofino's Public Art
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!