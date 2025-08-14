Online sales closed. TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE AT THE EVENT! ------ > Together on Tap! A Burger and Beer (and so much more) Fundraiser at Gladstone Brewing!

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About this event
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Enjoy a scratch made burger, fries, and beer or soda while supporting LTCES!
Zeffy is a free payment platform for not-for-profits. It runs on voluntary contributions and will ask for a donation at checkout, but you can choose to give $0 if that is your preference.
Buy an extra ticket for LTCES's amazing volunteers so we can treat them to a meal. Proceeds also support LTCES. A win-win!
Zeffy is a free payment platform for not-for-profits. It runs on voluntary contributions and will ask for a donation at checkout, but you can choose to give $0 if that is your preference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!