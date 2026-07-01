A white hexagonal logo with "CIRCUS BOX" in large letters and "Performing Arts Independent Media" below, is set against a blue background.
Circus Box

Hosted by

Circus Box

About this event

TOMBOLA FIESTA

5550 Rue Fullum Studio 518

Montreal, QC H2G 2H4, Canadá

General Admission
Free

🎉 The first Circus Box Party 🎉

Tombola Fiesta is a chance to come together, have fun, and support Circus Box Media and the stories that connect us.

Organized by artists, for artists, and for everyone who supports our community.

We'll share good music, laughs, food, drinks, and a few raffle draws throughout the night, with prizes generously offered by members of our community.

Bring your friends and your circus vibe. We can't wait to celebrate with you.

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