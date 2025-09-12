Friends of We Care Foundation Inc.

Friends of We Care Foundation Inc.

Toronto Bowling 2025: Retro Arcade Remix

50 Bramtree Ct

Brampton, ON L6S 5Z7, Canada

Team Entry
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

o   1 Bowling Team of 6

o   Access to Arcade


Individual Ticket or Add-on
$135

o   Additional individual ticket

o   Access to Arcade

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

o   Logo on all marketing materials as Gold Sponsor, including program, day of signage, and email communications

o   Recognition during presentation

o   1 Bowling Team of 6

o   Opportunity to include 2 items in the goodie bucket. (300 units)

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

o   Logo on marketing materials as Silver Sponsor, including program, day of signage and email communications

o   Recognition during presentation

o   Opportunity to include 2 items in the goodie bucket. (300 units)

Arcade Sponsor
$1,500

o   Logo on marketing materials as Arcade Sponsor, including program, and day of signage.

o   Recognition during presentation

Key Game Sponsor
$1,000

o   Logo on marketing materials as Key game Sponsor, including program, and day of signage.

Goodie Bucket Sponsor
$500

o   Logo on goodie buckets

o   Brand mention

o   Opportunity to include 2 items in the goodie bucket. (300 units)


We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!