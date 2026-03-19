Variety Village

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Variety Village

About this event

Toronto Police Games 2026

3701 Danforth Ave

Scarborough, ON M1N 2G2, Canada

Join the Waitlist!
Free
Thank you for your interest! Unfortunately, tickets are currently sold out. By joining our waitlist, you’ll have the opportunity to secure a ticket if any become available, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participant ticket
Free
Tshirt and Lunch for participating kids only!
Add a donation for Variety Village

$

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