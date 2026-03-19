Toronto Police Games 2026

Thank you for your interest! Unfortunately, tickets are currently sold out. By joining our waitlist, you’ll have the opportunity to secure a ticket if any become available, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thank you for your interest! Unfortunately, tickets are currently sold out. By joining our waitlist, you’ll have the opportunity to secure a ticket if any become available, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participant ticket
Free
Tshirt and Lunch for participating kids only!
Tshirt and Lunch for participating kids only!
Add a donation for Variety Village
$
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