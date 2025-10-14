Touching Lives Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
1 Acre Ocean Front Property
Private Driveway
Ample Parking Spaces
Air Conditioning
3 Floors Connected
3 Oceanview Balconies
Over 4600 Square Feet
Dedicated Work Space
Newly Renovated 2024
5 Huge Bedrooms
3 Fully Equipped Kitchens
5 Bathrooms
3 Living Rooms + Dining
Bonus Meditation Area
Beach Access
Ocean Views
Tall Forest Trees
Free WiFi
Washer + Dryer
Outdoor Sauna
Experience breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains and Sooke Basin from this newly renovated West Coast vacation rental in the heart of East Sooke, Vancouver Island. Bright, spacious, and thoughtfully designed with an open-concept layout, this home blends modern comfort with coastal charm.
The expansive outdoor patios and serene surroundings set the stage for the perfect oceanfront retreat—ideal for families, friends, and travelers seeking relaxation, connection, and inspiration on the West Coast of British Columbia.
Five beautiful bedrooms with queen beds, plus an additional queen bed on the top floor, offer plenty of space and privacy for everyone.
Five stylish, modern bathrooms are elegant, functional, and well-appointed for your comfort.
Three inviting living rooms provide cozy gathering spots for family time, movie nights, or quiet reading.
Three fully equipped kitchens feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, cookware, and all the essentials for home-style cooking.
Three in-suite washers and dryers, Smart TVs, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi are provided for added convenience.
These are the pics of my vacation rental.
Starting bid
🍽️✨ A Dining Experience You’ll Remember — Silent Auction Exclusive! ✨🍽️
Ready for an elevated night out? Enjoy a $500 Gift Card to Dhaliwal Lounge, where exceptional flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and quality hospitality come together perfectly.
Whether it’s a celebration or a well-deserved night off, this gift card promises an evening you’ll cherish.
💚 Your bid helps Touching Lives Foundation continue delivering meaningful support to those who need it most.
📅 Bid online now and Join us Nov 29 at our 7th Annual Christmas Gala to find out if you won!
💫 Bid generously. Dine beautifully. Give purposefully.
Starting bid
Starting bid
🔥 Rev Up Your Ride – Silent Auction Alert! 🔥
Win a $300 professional car detailing voucher and enjoy that fresh, polished, like-new feeling. From deep cleaning to shine-boosting finishes, this service is perfect for anyone who loves a clean, crisp vehicle.
By bidding, you’re not just upgrading your car…
💚 You’re uplifting lives through the Touching Lives Foundation.
📅 place your bids online and Join us Nov 29 at our 7th Annual Christmas Gala to find out if you won!
Starting bid
Elevate your holiday hosting with this luxury Charcuterie & Gourmet Entertainer’s Basket — a stunning collection of artisan brie, organic figs, Sicilian olives, sun-dried tomatoes, handcrafted crackers, and premium spreads.
This is more than a gift basket… it’s a full tasting experience wrapped in elegance. Perfect for your holiday gatherings — or as the ultimate hostess gift.
💚 Your bid directly supports the Touching Lives Foundation’s programs and community initiatives. Sponsored by Veba rehab
Starting bid
💆♀️✨ Treat Yourself While Helping Others! ✨💆♀️
This $200 Orane International Gift Card is your ticket to luxury self-care. Enjoy expert beauty services, skincare treatments, or spa experiences designed to refresh, restore, and make you feel your absolute best.
By bidding, you’re doing more than indulging…
💚 You’re helping Touching Lives Foundation continue its meaningful work in the community.
📅 bid now and Join us Nov 29 at the 7th Annual Christmas Gala
🌸 Bid generously. Relax fully. Give purposefully.
Starting bid
-3 perfumes (Arabic fragrances from Dubai)
-2 fancy tealight candle holders
-Assorted Bath and Body works travel pouches
-Chocolates
-Glass decor bottles
If you would like to donate for a cause you are more than welcome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!