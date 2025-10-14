Touching Lives Foundation's Silent Auction

ACCOMMODATES 12 ADULTS COMFORTABLY

Seascape Features

1 Acre Ocean Front Property

Private Driveway

Ample Parking Spaces

Air Conditioning

3 Floors Connected

3 Oceanview Balconies

Over 4600 Square Feet

Dedicated Work Space

Newly Renovated 2024

5 Huge Bedrooms

3 Fully Equipped Kitchens

5 Bathrooms

3 Living Rooms + Dining

Bonus Meditation Area

Highlights

Beach Access

Ocean Views

Tall Forest Trees

Free WiFi

Washer + Dryer

Outdoor Sauna









Experience breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains and Sooke Basin from this newly renovated West Coast vacation rental in the heart of East Sooke, Vancouver Island. Bright, spacious, and thoughtfully designed with an open-concept layout, this home blends modern comfort with coastal charm.





The expansive outdoor patios and serene surroundings set the stage for the perfect oceanfront retreat—ideal for families, friends, and travelers seeking relaxation, connection, and inspiration on the West Coast of British Columbia.





Five beautiful bedrooms with queen beds, plus an additional queen bed on the top floor, offer plenty of space and privacy for everyone.





Five stylish, modern bathrooms are elegant, functional, and well-appointed for your comfort.





Three inviting living rooms provide cozy gathering spots for family time, movie nights, or quiet reading.

Three fully equipped kitchens feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, cookware, and all the essentials for home-style cooking.





Three in-suite washers and dryers, Smart TVs, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi are provided for added convenience.

