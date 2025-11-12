Colonie de Vacances de Granby Golf Tournament - 17th edition

About this event
Bromont, QC J2L 2J1
Includes brunch, two carts, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 4 people.
Includes brunch, two carts, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 3 people. The trio will be completed as needed.
Includes brunch, one cart, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 2 people.
Includes brunch, one cart, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 1 person. You will be paired with people of your choice or according to registrations.
This ticket includes access to the cocktail dinner at Bistro O'Birdie.
You cannot participate in the golf tournament, but still want to contribute to the cause?
By choosing this donation ticket for $300, you allow a child from a disadvantaged background to experience a full week at day camp or overnight camp!
Includes: 2 tickets for the cocktail party, space on the course, logo on the entrance poster and in the room during the cocktail party.
Equipment must be provided by the partner.
Includes: 2 tickets for the dinner
3 ads on the cart screen
Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room
Logo on digital platforms
Includes:
2 ads on the cart screen
Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room
Logo on digital platforms
1 ad on the cart screen
Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room
Logo on digital platforms
Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening
Physical logo on the hole
Logo on digital platforms
Vehicle on a hole
Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening
Logo on the field
Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening
An appearance on the cart screen
Three appearances on the cart screen
$
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