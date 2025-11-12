L'Association de la Colonie de vacances de Granby

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L'Association de la Colonie de vacances de Granby

About this event

Colonie de Vacances de Granby Golf Tournament - 17th edition

95 Rue de Montmorency

Bromont, QC J2L 2J1

Golf Foursome
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes brunch, two carts, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 4 people.

Golf Trio
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes brunch, two carts, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 3 people. The trio will be completed as needed.

Golf Duo
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes brunch, one cart, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 2 people.

Individual Golf Participation
$350

Includes brunch, one cart, green fees, refreshments at the end of the course, and cocktail dinner for 1 person. You will be paired with people of your choice or according to registrations.

Cocktail Dinner
$180

This ticket includes access to the cocktail dinner at Bistro O'Birdie.

Donation - Give a Child a Week at Camp 🏕
$350

You cannot participate in the golf tournament, but still want to contribute to the cause?


By choosing this donation ticket for $300, you allow a child from a disadvantaged background to experience a full week at day camp or overnight camp!

Hole Sponsorship
$1,100

Includes: 2 tickets for the cocktail party, space on the course, logo on the entrance poster and in the room during the cocktail party.
Equipment must be provided by the partner.

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

Includes: 2 tickets for the dinner

3 ads on the cart screen

Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room

Logo on digital platforms

Silver Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes:

2 ads on the cart screen

Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room

Logo on digital platforms

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500

1 ad on the cart screen

Logo on the Club entrance poster and in the evening reception room

Logo on digital platforms

Hole in One
$1,000

Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening

Physical logo on the hole

Logo on digital platforms

Vehicle Exhibition on the Field
$500

Vehicle on a hole

Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening

Taking Care of a Game
$500

Logo on the field
Logo on the poster at the entrance of the Club and the reception hall in the evening

An Advertisement on the Cart Screen
$300

An appearance on the cart screen

Three Advertisements on the Cart Screen
$750

Three appearances on the cart screen

Add a donation for L'Association de la Colonie de vacances de Granby

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