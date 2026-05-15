Fondation des sports adaptés

Hosted by

Fondation des sports adaptés

About this event

2026 Fondation Daniel Moquin de l’espoir GOLF TOURNAMENT

880 Bd de Léry

Léry, QC J6N 1B7

1 Foursome + 1 hole sponsorship
$1,500

4 players (including brunch and dinner) A tax receipt of $600 will be issued per foursome. This also includes the production of a coroplast sign.

1 Foursome
$1,200

4 players (including brunch and dinner) A $600 tax receipt will be issued per foursome.

1 golf ticket
$300

1 player (including brunch and dinner)  A tax receipt of $150 will be issued.

1 dinner
$150

1 dinner. A $100 tax receipt will be issued for each individual meal purchased.

Sponsorship - Golf hole
$300

Thank you for sponsoring a hole on the course of the Fondation Daniel Moquin de l'Espoir 2026 Golf Tournament. This includes the production of a coroplast sign.

Sponsorship - VIP
$5,000

Includes:  foursome, Brunch, dinner and a VIP-identified golf cart;
Recognition as a VIP partner throughout the tournament course and during the evening event;
Advertising on screens and in the souvenir booklet distributed to golfers;
Visibility on all promotional materials related to the tournament.

Sponsorship - Platinum - Brunch
$2,500

Main sponsor of the brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;
Includes: 2 dinner tickets;
Visibility on the golf carts;
Visibility on promotional materials related to the tournament;
Special mention by the host during the breakfast and cocktail reception.

Sponsorship - Platinum - Cocktail
$2,500

Main sponsor of the cocktail reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.;
Includes: 2 dinner tickets;
Visibility on the golf carts;
Visibility on promotional materials related to the tournament;
Special mention by the host during the breakfast and cocktail reception.

Sponsorship - Gold
$1,000

Company name mentioned in brochure, on golf course and screen during the evening

Sponsorship - Silver
$500

Company name mentioned in brochure and on golf course.

On-site station featuring product demonstration.
$1,000

Only available to suppliers providing food or beverages at the station.

On-site station
$1,000

Available to suppliers who wish to gain visibility for their business without providing food or beverages at the station.

Add a donation for Fondation des sports adaptés

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