2026 Fondation Daniel Moquin de l’espoir GOLF TOURNAMENT

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About this event
Léry, QC J6N 1B7
4 players (including brunch and dinner) A tax receipt of $600 will be issued per foursome. This also includes the production of a coroplast sign.
4 players (including brunch and dinner) A $600 tax receipt will be issued per foursome.
1 player (including brunch and dinner) A tax receipt of $150 will be issued.
1 dinner. A $100 tax receipt will be issued for each individual meal purchased.
Thank you for sponsoring a hole on the course of the Fondation Daniel Moquin de l'Espoir 2026 Golf Tournament. This includes the production of a coroplast sign.
Includes: foursome, Brunch, dinner and a VIP-identified golf cart;
Recognition as a VIP partner throughout the tournament course and during the evening event;
Advertising on screens and in the souvenir booklet distributed to golfers;
Visibility on all promotional materials related to the tournament.
Main sponsor of the brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;
Includes: 2 dinner tickets;
Visibility on the golf carts;
Visibility on promotional materials related to the tournament;
Special mention by the host during the breakfast and cocktail reception.
Main sponsor of the cocktail reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.;
Includes: 2 dinner tickets;
Visibility on the golf carts;
Visibility on promotional materials related to the tournament;
Special mention by the host during the breakfast and cocktail reception.
Company name mentioned in brochure, on golf course and screen during the evening
Company name mentioned in brochure and on golf course.
Only available to suppliers providing food or beverages at the station.
Available to suppliers who wish to gain visibility for their business without providing food or beverages at the station.
$
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