Fondation JM Canada's 2025 Annual Golf Tournament

🏌️♂️ One round of golf for 4 players 🥂 Brunch 🍷 Cocktail reception 🎶 Mini concert 🍽️ Gourmet dinner
Golf Package - Individual Player
$1,500
🏌️♂️ One round of golf for 1 player 🥂 Brunch 🍷 Cocktail reception 🎶 Mini concert 🍽️ Gourmet dinner
Evening Package
$600
🍷 Cocktail reception 🎶 Mini concert 🍽️ Gourmet dinner
Major Partner (sponsorship)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Recognition as official tournament partner with high visibility on post-tournament press release, special mention and on-site signage. 🏌️♂️ Golf for 4 🥂 Brunch 🍷 Cocktail Reception 🎶 Mini concert 🍽️ Gourmet dinner
Brunch or Cocktail Partner (sponsorship)
$8,000
Exclusive visibility during the cocktail or brunch, special mention on the and on-site signage. Mention in post-tournament press release. 🏌️♂️ Golf for 4 🥂 Brunch 🍷 Cocktail reception 🎶 Mini concert 🍽️ Gourmet dinner
Add a donation for Fondation JM Canada
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!