<p>Tournament of Pétanque Pistagnesi in support of Vivre Grand</p>

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About this event
Valid registration for a team of 2 players (2 tickets included).
Registration fees include for each player: tournament participation, on-site lunch, 2 drinks, access to facilities, and direct contribution to our 2026 fundraising. You will receive a tax receipt after the event.
Valid registration for one person.
Registration fees include: attendance at the event as a spectator, on-site lunch, 2 drinks, access to facilities, and direct contribution to our 2026 fundraising. You will receive a tax receipt after the event.
$
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