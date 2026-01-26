Vivre Grand

Hosted by

Vivre Grand

About this event

<p>Tournament of Pétanque Pistagnesi in support of Vivre Grand</p>

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

Québec (adresse communiquée après inscription)

Team
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Valid registration for a team of 2 players (2 tickets included).

Registration fees include for each player: tournament participation, on-site lunch, 2 drinks, access to facilities, and direct contribution to our 2026 fundraising. You will receive a tax receipt after the event.

Supporter
$100

Valid registration for one person.

Registration fees include: attendance at the event as a spectator, on-site lunch, 2 drinks, access to facilities, and direct contribution to our 2026 fundraising. You will receive a tax receipt after the event.

Add a donation for Vivre Grand

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