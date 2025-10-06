American Women's Club of Montreal
100th Anniversary Toy Tea Sponsorship: Advertising Options
¼ PAGE SPONSOR: Advertising in 100th Year Event Booklet
CA$35
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
½ PAGE SPONSOR: Advertising in 100th Year Event Booklet
CA$70
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
FULL-PAGE SPONSOR: Advertising in 100th Year Event Booklet
CA$140
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
Your ad or business card in our special edition commemorative program.
Support our organization, which has been giving back to the Montreal community for over 112 years.
Seen by 100+ members, families, and friends in Montreal and the surrounding areas.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
GOLD SPONSOR: Includes benefits from 'Full-Page' level plus:
CA$500
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Prominent display with special recognition on our Sponsorship Wall.
Special recognition on our Toy Tea Website page.
Full-page, front placement ad in our special edition commemorative program.
Prominent display with special recognition on our Sponsorship Wall.
Special recognition on our Toy Tea Website page.
Full-page, front placement ad in our special edition commemorative program.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
PLATINUM SPONSOR: Includes benefits from 'Gold' level plus:
CA$1,000
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Two complimentary tickets to the 100Th Anniversary Toy Tea on December 3rd, 2025.
Special recognition on our Toy Tea social pages.
...And more! Contact us for details.
Two complimentary tickets to the 100Th Anniversary Toy Tea on December 3rd, 2025.
Special recognition on our Toy Tea social pages.
...And more! Contact us for details.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout