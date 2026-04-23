Tero Parbon Cultural Association

Hosted by

Tero Parbon Cultural Association

About this event

TPCA-ডাক দিলো বৈশাখ-বর্ষবরন ১৪৩৩- Bengali New Year-1433

2340 Victoria Ave

Regina, SK S4P 0S6, Canada

Barshaboron (May 09) - General Admission
$25

Entry with Food (includes snacks + dinner) for Adult above 18 year.


PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.

Barshaboron (May 09) - Kids under 5
Free

Free entry.

Barshaboron (May 09) - Kids & Youth (5–18 years)
$15

Entry with Food (includes snacks + dinner) for Kids & Youth (5 -18 years)


PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.

Barshaboron (May 09) - Entry only
$10

The entry pass provides access to the cultural events and participation. No Food.


Add a donation for Tero Parbon Cultural Association

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