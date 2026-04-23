TPCA-ডাক দিলো বৈশাখ-বর্ষবরন ১৪৩৩- Bengali New Year-1433

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Entry with Food (includes snacks + dinner) for Adult above 18 year.
PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.
Free entry.
Entry with Food (includes snacks + dinner) for Kids & Youth (5 -18 years)
PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.
The entry pass provides access to the cultural events and participation. No Food.
$
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