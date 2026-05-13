École d'art de Sutton

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École d'art de Sutton

About this event

Traces - May 30, 2026

79 Rue Principale S

Sutton, QC J0E 2K0, Canada

Traces May 30, 2026 - 10:00 AM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces May 30, 2026 - 10:45 AM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 11:30 AM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 12:15 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 1:00 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 1:45 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 2:30 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 3:15 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

Traces - May 30, 2026 - 4:00 PM
$25

Enjoy the immersive virtual reality activity and the TRANSFORMATIONS exhibition.

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