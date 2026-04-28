Track and Field 2026

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About this event
The first event for all students is graciously being covered by The WCC!
This does not include the relay team. Please select the Relay Team ticket if you're in that event.
Please select this option if your student is participating in two track and field events. This does not include the relay team. Please select the Relay Team ticket if you're in that event.
Any students participating in a Relay Team need to purchase this option please.
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