The Oxford School

Hosted by

The Oxford School

About this event

Track and Field 2026

1300 Oxford St E

London, ON N5V 4P7, Canada

Students Participating in ONE event (not including Relay)
Free

The first event for all students is graciously being covered by The WCC!

This does not include the relay team. Please select the Relay Team ticket if you're in that event.

Students Participating in TWO events (not including relay)
$7

Please select this option if your student is participating in two track and field events. This does not include the relay team. Please select the Relay Team ticket if you're in that event.

Relay Team
$2

Any students participating in a Relay Team need to purchase this option please.


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