Trafalgar Castle School's Parents’ Guild Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

401 Reynolds St, Whitby, ON (Dec 8, 3:15-4:15 PM EST)
FoodBasics/Metro Canada Gift Cards (Value: $250)
Generously donated by Holiday Tea Elegance Sponsor FoodBasics/Metro Canada
Riding Boots for your horse (Permitted to trade out for sizing) (Valued at $205)
Generously donated by Ride Smart Tack
Shampoo Society Gift Bag. Includes the following:- Sozakka makeup bag
- Monat Exfoliating Peel Pads
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day high-shine gloss
- Monat hydrating liquid-gel cream blush
- Monat Rejuveniqe Oil Intensive
- 2 flat hair clips
(Valued at $260) https://shampoosociety.com
Generously donated by owners, Bailey and Sophie
Thermea Spa Village Access for 2 gift certificate (Valued at $238) https://thermea.com/whitby
Generously donated by Thermea Spa Village Whitby
Mulligan's Indoor Golf Whitby (Valued at $100)
https://www.mulliganswhitby.ca
Generously donated by owner, Michael Fayle
Brunch and Co. Whitby Gift Card. (Valued at $100) https://brunchandco.ca
Generously donated by owner, Sarah Pascoal
Head of School (Grades 4-8) for a Day (Value: Priceless)
Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
Head of School (Grades 9-12) for a Day (Value: Priceless) Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
OneTen Restaurant Dinner for Two Gift Card. 2 can dine certificate - Choice of One Select Starter, Choice of Two Select Entrees, Choice of One Select Dessert and Choice of One Select Bottle of Wine (Valued at $110) www.onetenkitchen.ca
Generously donated by OneTen Restaurant
Town of Whitby $250 Recreation Gift Certificate (Valued at $250)
Generously donated by Town of Whitby
Parking spot for the 26-27 school year. (Value: Priceless)
Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
Leafs Tickets for Monday April 30th 2026 7:30 Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas
Seats (2) Section 111 Row 27 Seat 1 & 2 (Valued at $700)
Generously donated by The Chin Family
Shampoo Society Relaxing Scalp Spa Experience and Blow Out with their Top Stylist.
(Valued at $200) https://shampoosociety.com
Generously donated by owners, Bailey and Sophie.
Four front row tickets to Class of 2026 graduation ceremony (Value: Priceless)
Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
Two front row tickets to School's Production of Clue on February 27, 2026 at 4:30 pm.
(Valued at $40)
Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
Two front row tickets to School's Production of Clue on February 28, 2026 at 7:00 pm
(Valued at $40)
Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson
Two Professional Women's Hockey League Tickets Dec 23, 2025 7pm Coca Cola Colosseum Toronto Sceptres vs Ottawa
Section 101, row A, seats 7 and 8. (Valued at $134)
Generously donated by Nicole and Sam Risman
Two day passes to Sir Sam’s (Valued at: $178)
Generously donated by Doug Wilkinson
Two day passes to Sir Sam’s (Valued at: $178)
Generously donated by Doug Wilkinson
Four tickets to TO Live - Wing Chun Dance, December 28th performance.
(Valued at $400+)
Before Bruce Lee, there was Ip Man. Experience the groundbreaking drama that fuses martial arts with dance and has taken China by storm.
https://www.tolive.com/Search-Detail-Page/search/Wing%20chun/tags/event
Generously donated by From TO Live and The Dell family
Niagara Passes: Two Passes to Niagara Parks attractions and historic sites. (Valued at $442.42) No expiry date.
The passes include one-time entry into the following Niagara Attractions.
Niagara Parks Power Station - The tunnel
Power Station at Night
Whirlpool Aero Car
Journey Behind the Falls
Butterfly Conservatory
White Water Walk
Laura Secord Homestead
Floral Showhouse
McFarland House
MacKenzie Printery
Falls Incline Railway
Old Fort Erie
Wego Green & Blue Line Transportation
Generously donated by Niagara Parks
Five roller skating rentals for a 1 hour session. (Valued at $100) Valid until Dec. 31, 2025.
Generously donated by the SUSO Oshawa Centre Roller Skating
Painting 55" W x 28" H (Valued at $120)
Generously donated by The Beis family
Ontario Philharmonic Certificate - to Sponsor a Family of Four (Valued at $200)
Generously donated by The Ontario Philharmonic
Pluck Tea Mocha Gift Set (Valued at $99)
Generously donated by Pluck Tea
Christmas Gift Basket (Valued at $100)
Basket includes a 1000 piece puzzle, Christmas humour toilet paper, cozy reading socks, 3-wick candle, napkins, holly berry twinkle garland, 2 types of hot chocolate, 2 face masks, and 2 mouse ornaments)
Generously donated by The Di Vizio family
Jelly Cat Cozy Basket (Valued at $85) Includes two Jelly Cat stufffies (snowman and a penguin), cozy socks, Hershey Kisses and Tree Hut Holiday Scented Body Wash.
Generously donated by The Parish family
Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Valued at: $67)
Enjoy up to $975 in Alpine Lift Ticket savings
What’s Inside:
◦ One Complimentary 4-Hour Lift Ticket
https://www.skidagmar.com/product/coupon-value-packs/
Generously donated by Dagmar Ski Resort
Starting bid
Canadian Book Bundle: PAWS Series - A heartfelt graphic novel series exploring friendship, identity, and growing up. (Valued at $120)
Generously donated by Teachers on Call
Canadian Book Bundle: Pluto Rocket Series - a delightful graphic novel series for early readers. (Valued at $70)
Includes:
Generously donated by Teachers on Call
Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 1) (Valued at $50)
Generously Donated by Bella Notte
Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 2) (Valued at $50)
Generously Donated by Bella Notte
Skin Care Products
(Valued at $250)
Generously donated by Teresa Thiebaud
Enjoy a Cozy Holiday Basket
Includes a warm cozy poncho, wool socks, relaxing bath salts and calming candles (Valued at $65)
Generously donated by The LeBlond family
Signed vinyl copy of "The Music of Kenny Wheeler" Who Are You? (Valued at : $35)
https://duncanhopkins.bandcamp.com/album/who-are-you-the-music-of-kenny-wheeler
Generously donated by Fiona Hopkins
Two Landmark General Admission passes and two medium popcorn and a $25 Keg Gift Certificate
(Valued at $76.50)
https://www.landmarkcinemas.com
Generously donated by Landmark Cinemas and The Keg
LCBO Wine Advent Calendar (Valued at $150)
Generously donated by The Harrington family
Cozy up by the Fire Gift Basket - Tea Cups, Tea, Candle and Game (Valued at $75) Generously donated by The Towrie family
Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw Blanket (Valued at $406) Wines include: Oggi Botter Moscato Frizzante
Brilla! Prosecco
Luciano Sandrone Barbera d'Alba 2022
Tedeschi Amarone della Valpolicella
Hidden Bench Estate Organic Chardonnay
Umberto Cesari Liano Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon
Solco Toscana Uve Leggermente Appassite
Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2019
Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha
Blue Nun 24K Rose Edition Sparkling
Masi Modello Merlot Trevenezie IGT
Famille Perrin Les Sinards Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Generously donated by The Board of Directors
Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw Blanket (Valued at $402) Wines include: Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne
Antinori Pèppoli Chianti Classico
Famille Perrin Les Sinards Châteauneuf-du-Pape
13th Street Cuvée Brut Sparkling Rosé
Caves d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé
Vegneti Delle
Tommasi Valpolicella DOC
Sandbanks Dunes Red
Blue Nun 24k Gold Edition Sparkling
Oreno 2022
Generously donated by The Board of Directors
Gift Basket -- READY FOR HOLIDAYS. includes. tree skirt, almonds, spices, jigsaw puzzle, set of Laura Secord jams, collections of teas, coffee mugs, cookies, balsam fir elixir, candies, etc). (Valued at $100.) Generously donated by The Trent family
