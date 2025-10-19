Trafalgar Castle School

Trafalgar Castle School

Trafalgar Castle School's Parents’ Guild Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

Pick-up location: 401 Reynolds St, Whitby, ON (Dec 8, 3:15-4:15 PM EST)

Item #1: FoodBasics/Metro Canada Gift Cards
Item #1: FoodBasics/Metro Canada Gift Cards
$100

Starting bid

FoodBasics/Metro Canada Gift Cards (Value: $250)

Generously donated by Holiday Tea Elegance Sponsor FoodBasics/Metro Canada

Item #2: Riding Boots
Item #2: Riding Boots
$70

Starting bid

Riding Boots for your horse (Permitted to trade out for sizing) (Valued at $205)

Generously donated by Ride Smart Tack

Item #3: Shampoo Society Gift Bag
Item #3: Shampoo Society Gift Bag
$100

Starting bid

Shampoo Society Gift Bag. Includes the following:- Sozakka makeup bag

- Monat Exfoliating Peel Pads

- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day high-shine gloss

- Monat hydrating liquid-gel cream blush

- Monat Rejuveniqe Oil Intensive

- 2 flat hair clips

(Valued at $260) https://shampoosociety.com

Generously donated by owners, Bailey and Sophie

Item #4: Thermea Spa Village Access for 2 gift certificate
Item #4: Thermea Spa Village Access for 2 gift certificate
$100

Starting bid

Thermea Spa Village Access for 2 gift certificate (Valued at $238) https://thermea.com/whitby

Generously donated by Thermea Spa Village Whitby

Item #5: Indoor Golf Pass
Item #5: Indoor Golf Pass
$40

Starting bid

Mulligan's Indoor Golf Whitby (Valued at $100) 

https://www.mulliganswhitby.ca

Generously donated by owner, Michael Fayle

Item #6: Brunch and Co. Whitby Gift Card
Item #6: Brunch and Co. Whitby Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Brunch and Co. Whitby Gift Card. (Valued at $100) https://brunchandco.ca

Generously donated by owner, Sarah Pascoal

Item #7: Head of School (Grades 4-8) for a Day
Item #7: Head of School (Grades 4-8) for a Day
$100

Starting bid

Head of School (Grades 4-8) for a Day (Value: Priceless) 

Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson

Item #8: Head of School for a Day (Grades 9-12)
Item #8: Head of School for a Day (Grades 9-12)
$100

Starting bid

Head of School (Grades 9-12) for a Day (Value: Priceless) Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson

Item #9: OneTen Restaurant Dinner for Two Gift Card
Item #9: OneTen Restaurant Dinner for Two Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

OneTen Restaurant Dinner for Two Gift Card. 2 can dine certificate - Choice of One Select Starter, Choice of Two Select Entrees, Choice of One Select Dessert and Choice of One Select Bottle of Wine (Valued at $110) www.onetenkitchen.ca

Generously donated by OneTen Restaurant


Item #10: Town of Whitby $250 Recreation Gift Certificate
Item #10: Town of Whitby $250 Recreation Gift Certificate
$80

Starting bid

Town of Whitby $250 Recreation Gift Certificate (Valued at $250) 

Generously donated by Town of Whitby

Item #11: Parking spot for the 26-27 school year
Item #11: Parking spot for the 26-27 school year
$100

Starting bid

Parking spot for the 26-27 school year. (Value: Priceless)

Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson

Item #12: 2 Leafs Tickets
Item #12: 2 Leafs Tickets
$350

Starting bid

Leafs Tickets for Monday April 30th 2026 7:30 Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas

Seats (2) Section 111 Row 27 Seat 1 & 2 (Valued at $700) 

Generously donated by The Chin Family

Item #13: Relaxing Scalp Spa Experience & Blow Out
Item #13: Relaxing Scalp Spa Experience & Blow Out
$75

Starting bid

Shampoo Society Relaxing Scalp Spa Experience and Blow Out with their Top Stylist. 

(Valued at $200) https://shampoosociety.com

Generously donated by owners, Bailey and Sophie.

Item #14: Front row tickets to Class of 2026 graduation
Item #14: Front row tickets to Class of 2026 graduation
$120

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Class of 2026 graduation ceremony (Value: Priceless) 

Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson

Item #15: Tickets to School's Production of Clue
Item #15: Tickets to School's Production of Clue
$25

Starting bid

Two front row tickets to School's Production of Clue on February 27, 2026 at 4:30 pm. 

(Valued at $40)

Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson


Item #16: Front row tickets to School's Production of Clue
Item #16: Front row tickets to School's Production of Clue
$25

Starting bid

Two front row tickets to School's Production of Clue on February 28, 2026 at 7:00 pm

(Valued at $40)

Generously donated by Melissa Knight-Johnson

Item #17: PWHL Tickets
Item #17: PWHL Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Two Professional Women's Hockey League Tickets Dec 23, 2025 7pm Coca Cola Colosseum Toronto Sceptres vs Ottawa

Section 101, row A, seats 7 and 8. (Valued at $134)

Generously donated by Nicole and Sam Risman

Item #18: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 1)
Item #18: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 1) item
Item #18: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 1)
$75

Starting bid

Two day passes to Sir Sam’s (Valued at: $178)

https://www.sirsams.ca/

Generously donated by Doug Wilkinson

Item #19: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 2)
Item #19: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 2) item
Item #19: Passes to Sir Sam's (Lot 2)
$75

Starting bid

Two day passes to Sir Sam’s (Valued at: $178)

https://www.sirsams.ca/

Generously donated by Doug Wilkinson

Item #20: TO Live - Wing Chun Dance Drama at Meridian Hall
Item #20: TO Live - Wing Chun Dance Drama at Meridian Hall
$100

Starting bid

Four tickets to TO Live - Wing Chun Dance, December 28th performance.

(Valued at $400+)

Before Bruce Lee, there was Ip Man. Experience the groundbreaking drama that fuses martial arts with dance and has taken China by storm.

https://www.tolive.com/Search-Detail-Page/search/Wing%20chun/tags/event

Generously donated by From TO Live and The Dell family

Item #21: Two Niagara Parks Passes
Item #21: Two Niagara Parks Passes item
Item #21: Two Niagara Parks Passes
$150

Starting bid

Niagara Passes: Two Passes to Niagara Parks attractions and historic sites. (Valued at  $442.42) No expiry date.

The passes include one-time entry into the following Niagara Attractions. 

Niagara Parks Power Station - The tunnel

Power Station at Night

Whirlpool Aero Car

Journey Behind the Falls

Butterfly Conservatory

White Water Walk

Laura Secord Homestead

Floral Showhouse

McFarland House

MacKenzie Printery

Falls Incline Railway

Old Fort Erie

Wego Green & Blue Line Transportation 

Generously donated by Niagara Parks

Item #22: Five roller skating rentals
Item #22: Five roller skating rentals item
Item #22: Five roller skating rentals
$40

Starting bid

Five roller skating rentals  for a 1 hour session. (Valued at $100) Valid until Dec. 31, 2025.

Generously donated by the SUSO Oshawa Centre Roller Skating

Item #23: Painting
Item #23: Painting
$55

Starting bid

Painting 55" W x 28" H (Valued at $120)

Generously donated by The Beis family

Item #24: Ontario Philharmonic Certificate
Item #24: Ontario Philharmonic Certificate item
Item #24: Ontario Philharmonic Certificate item
Item #24: Ontario Philharmonic Certificate
$80

Starting bid

Ontario Philharmonic Certificate - to Sponsor a Family of Four (Valued at $200)

Generously donated by The Ontario Philharmonic

Item #25: Pluck Tea Mocha Gift Set
Item #25: Pluck Tea Mocha Gift Set item
Item #25: Pluck Tea Mocha Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Pluck Tea Mocha Gift Set (Valued at $99)

Generously donated by Pluck Tea

Item #26: Christmas Gift Basket
Item #26: Christmas Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Christmas Gift Basket (Valued at $100)

Basket includes a 1000 piece puzzle, Christmas humour toilet paper, cozy reading socks, 3-wick candle, napkins, holly berry twinkle garland, 2 types of hot chocolate, 2 face masks, and 2 mouse ornaments)

Generously donated by The Di Vizio family

Item #27: Jelly Cat Cozy Basket
Item #27: Jelly Cat Cozy Basket
$40

Starting bid

Jelly Cat Cozy Basket (Valued at $85) Includes two Jelly Cat stufffies (snowman and a penguin), cozy socks, Hershey Kisses and Tree Hut Holiday Scented Body Wash.

Generously donated by The Parish family

Item #28: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 1)
Item #28: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 1) item
Item #28: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 1)
$25

Starting bid

Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Valued at: $67)

Enjoy up to $975 in Alpine Lift Ticket savings

What’s Inside:

  • 10 Two-for-One Coupons – Towards the purchase of regular priced lift tickets
    • 8 Weekday/Night Coupons: Valid Wednesday–Friday (10:00am–9:30pm) and Saturday/Sunday evenings (4:00pm–9:30pm)
    • 2 Weekend Coupons: Valid anytime Saturday or Sunday
    • Solo Option: No buddy? Use any 2-for-1 coupon for $25 off a regular-priced lift ticket for one person

One Complimentary 4-Hour Lift Ticket

https://www.skidagmar.com/product/coupon-value-packs/

Generously donated by Dagmar Ski Resort

Item #29: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 2)
Item #29: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 2) item
Item #29: Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Lot 2)
$25

Starting bid

Dagmar Super Saver Coupon Book (Valued at: $67)

Enjoy up to $975 in Alpine Lift Ticket savings

What’s Inside:

  • 10 Two-for-One Coupons – Towards the purchase of regular priced lift tickets
    • 8 Weekday/Night Coupons: Valid Wednesday–Friday (10:00am–9:30pm) and Saturday/Sunday evenings (4:00pm–9:30pm)
    • 2 Weekend Coupons: Valid anytime Saturday or Sunday
    • Solo Option: No buddy? Use any 2-for-1 coupon for $25 off a regular-priced lift ticket for one person

One Complimentary 4-Hour Lift Ticket

https://www.skidagmar.com/product/coupon-value-packs/

Generously donated by Dagmar Ski Resort

Item #30: Canadian Book Bundle: PAWS Series
Item #30: Canadian Book Bundle: PAWS Series
$55

Starting bid

Canadian Book Bundle: PAWS Series - A heartfelt graphic novel series exploring friendship, identity, and growing up. (Valued at $120)

  • PAWS: Gabby Gets It Together
  • PAWS: Mindy Makes Some Space
  • PAWS: Priya Puts Herself First
  • PAWS: Hazel Has Her Hands Full

Generously donated by Teachers on Call

Item #31: Canadian Book Bundle: Pluto Rocket Series
Item #31: Canadian Book Bundle: Pluto Rocket Series
$30

Starting bid

Canadian Book Bundle: Pluto Rocket Series - a delightful graphic novel series for early readers. (Valued at $70)
Includes: 

  • Pluto Rocket: New in Town
  • Pluto Rocket: Joe Pidge Flips a Lid
  • Pluto Rocket: Full Blast
  • Pluto Rocket: Over the Moon 

Generously donated by Teachers on Call

Item #32: Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 1)
Item #32: Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 1)
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 1) (Valued at $50) 

https://bellanotte.ca 

Generously Donated by Bella Notte

Item #33: Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 2)
Item #33: Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 2)
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card to Bella Notte (Lot 2) (Valued at $50) 

https://bellanotte.ca 

Generously Donated by Bella Notte

Item #34: Skin Care Products
Item #34: Skin Care Products
$100

Starting bid

Skin Care Products

(Valued at $250)


Generously donated by Teresa Thiebaud

Item # 35: Enjoy a Cozy Holiday Basket
Item # 35: Enjoy a Cozy Holiday Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Cozy Holiday Basket

Includes a warm cozy poncho, wool socks, relaxing bath salts and calming candles (Valued at $65)

Generously donated by The LeBlond family

Item # 36: Signed vinyl copy of "The Music of Kenny Wheeler
Item # 36: Signed vinyl copy of "The Music of Kenny Wheeler
$10

Starting bid

Signed vinyl copy of "The Music of Kenny Wheeler" Who Are You? (Valued at : $35) 

 https://duncanhopkins.bandcamp.com/album/who-are-you-the-music-of-kenny-wheeler

Generously donated by Fiona Hopkins

Item #37: Keg gift card, two movie passes & popcorn
Item #37: Keg gift card, two movie passes & popcorn
$30

Starting bid

Two Landmark General Admission passes and two medium popcorn and a $25 Keg Gift Certificate

(Valued at $76.50)

https://www.landmarkcinemas.com

Generously donated by Landmark Cinemas and The Keg

Item #38: LCBO Wine Advent Calendar
Item #38: LCBO Wine Advent Calendar
$50

Starting bid

LCBO Wine Advent Calendar (Valued at $150)

Generously donated by The Harrington family

Item #39: Cozy up by the Fire Gift Basket
Item #39: Cozy up by the Fire Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Cozy up by the Fire Gift Basket - Tea Cups, Tea, Candle and Game (Valued at $75) Generously donated by The Towrie family

Item # 40: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw
Item # 40: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw item
Item # 40: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw
$120

Starting bid

Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw Blanket (Valued at $406) Wines include: Oggi Botter Moscato Frizzante

Brilla! Prosecco

Luciano Sandrone Barbera d'Alba 2022

Tedeschi Amarone della Valpolicella

Hidden Bench Estate Organic Chardonnay

Umberto Cesari Liano Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon

Solco Toscana Uve Leggermente Appassite

Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2019

Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha

Blue Nun 24K Rose Edition Sparkling

Masi Modello Merlot Trevenezie IGT

Famille Perrin Les Sinards Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Generously donated by The Board of Directors

Item # 41: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw
Item # 41: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw item
Item # 41: Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw
$120

Starting bid

Crate of Wines & Trafalgar Throw Blanket (Valued at $402) Wines include: Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne

Antinori Pèppoli Chianti Classico

Famille Perrin Les Sinards Châteauneuf-du-Pape

13th Street Cuvée Brut Sparkling Rosé

Caves d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé

Vegneti Delle

Tommasi Valpolicella DOC

Sandbanks Dunes Red

Blue Nun 24k Gold Edition Sparkling

Oreno 2022

Generously donated by The Board of Directors

Item #42: Ready for the Holidays Gift Basket
Item #42: Ready for the Holidays Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket -- READY FOR HOLIDAYS. includes. tree skirt, almonds, spices, jigsaw puzzle, set of Laura Secord jams, collections of teas, coffee mugs, cookies, balsam fir elixir, candies, etc). (Valued at $100.) Generously donated by The Trent family

