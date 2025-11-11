Trafalgar middle school Parent Advisory Council (PAC) Silent Auction

Hosted by
1201 Josephine St, Nelson, BC V1L, Canada
Starting bid
Value 90.00
Hand beaded earrings by local indigenous maker.
Sterling silver hooks.
Starting bid
Value 700.00
Johnny Mukwa is a local Anishinaabe artist. His work is for sale at Station street gallery and was featured in 3 local papers for his contribution to Teck’s national truth and reconciliation campaign.
Starting bid
Value 180.00
Craig Wilkinson generously donated two golf for two in 2026 vouchers from Balfour golf and recreation voucher #1
Starting bid
value 180.00
Craig Wilkinson generously donated two golf for two in 2026 vouchers from Balfour golf and recreation voucher #2
Starting bid
value 36.00
Meteor mushrooms has generously donated a bag of their delicious drink mix
look for them at the market
Starting bid
Value 45.00
Acorn and oak childcare services has donated this tumbler
Starting bid
Value 25.00
Life Essentials First Aid has generous donated this fully stocked personal first aid kit.
Starting bid
value 175.00
eARTh studios is offering this fabulous opportunity for youth to explore their creativity. Starting January 12- Feb 16, Monday afternoons 330-5:00
Just up from trafaliar
Starting bid
Value 75.00
Talented owner of Upward Syles, Bailey is ready for you or your kiddo to come get a fabulous haircut.
Starting bid
Value 50.00
Keiko Lee-Hem has donated this gorgeous package
Starting bid
value 129.00-189.00
gift card for 1 night in a Jacuzzi Suite or Deluxe Queen Suite
Starting bid
value 129.00-189.00
gift card for 1 night in a Jacuzzi Suite or Deluxe Queen Suite
Starting bid
Value 95.00
local artisan Sienna Estes has donated a Hand stamped 100% solid sterling silver pendant.
Starting bid
Value 118.00
Enjoy these yourself or gift them. it’s a win win.
Garlic & espresso pairing 2x200ml
Basil & watermelon pairing 2x200ml
Chipotle & mango pairing 2x60ml
Premium olive oil and balsamic 2x60ml
Persian lime & pomegranate 2x 60ml
Starting bid
value 230.00
PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW to see the piece of art or pop by the principle's office.
'storm watch' is a framed (poster frame) original print by the generous Melissa Mattice. It is 20x30
See her work
Starting bid
value 260.00
Melissa Mattice generously donated this beautifully framed original charcoal. It is 12x14 and can be seen in the principle's office or follow the link below
Starting bid
Value 145.00
Katherine Pettit has generously donated one 45 minute session.
Check out her website
Starting bid
value 250.00
one night accommodation for two. This includes a hot breakfast. Valid until Dec 30 2026, not valid from July to Sept or on long weekends
Starting bid
Value 65.00
Northface puffy slippers unisex (M5-7, W7-9)
All the kids are raging about these. Thanks Village Ski Hut
Starting bid
value 308.00
#1 two all day full mountain tickets for Whitewater
Starting bid
value 308.00
#2 two all day full mountain tickets for Whitewater
Starting bid
value 45.00
BAZAR silk cat scarf
from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 59.00
Turkish Towel 60 inch diameter round
from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 79.00
turkish sofa throw
from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 35.00
BAZAR silk scarf from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 40.00
Queen Retro beaded belt elasticized
from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 65.00
JOLI red leather wallet from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 39.00
JOI mini cross body bag (wallet)
from Bia Boro
Starting bid
value 26.00
Havaianas mini zip bag from bia boro
Starting bid
value 45.00
Istanbul silk scarf from bia boro
Starting bid
value 59.00
navy Goorin Bros hat size small from bia boro
Starting bid
Value 100.00
Delicious holiday treats from the generous Kootenay Co -op
Starting bid
value 52.0
ages 6+
Starting bid
value 80.00
Bula mild winter kid's tube
Bula kid's toque (not itchy)
Le' Bent light cushion merino blend (not itchy)performance snow socks size L = 3-6
Starting bid
value 40.00
a teen favorite
thank you Nelson Boxing Club
Starting bid
value 30.00
Nelson Boxing club tee size med
Starting bid
value 140.00
thank you ROAM
size xs womens
colour purple iris heather
100% merino
Starting bid
velue 80
2 tickets to Black Production’s presentation of Heathers the Musical on Sunday, May 31st at the 2:00pm matinee (appropriate for ages 15+)
This will sell out and you get tickets before they are even on sale.
Starting bid
Value 20.00
If you don’t know about this gem of a bakery, you should.
Starting bid
Value 50.00
Save on gift card.
We all need groceries
Starting bid
value 75.00
Nelson animal hospital certificate (note this is #1 certificate for 75.00)
Starting bid
value 100.00
Nelson Animal Hospital certificate (note this is certificate #2 for 100)
Starting bid
Value unknown
Kootenay co-op radio swag
Tee size large, sticker, pin, bookmark
Starting bid
Value 45.00
Brie Neilson handmade pouch
Thanks Brie
Starting bid
Value 55.00
Brie Neilson handmade pouch
This is larger than the other one
Starting bid
Value 45.00
brie Neilson handmade Heating bag
Starting bid
Value 100.00
lollia scented candle and dry body oil from Cartolina
Starting bid
Value 50.00
Nelson Brewing Co. gift certificate
Starting bid
Value 150.00
Lōkel hair salon, any stylist, any style.
Thank you Michelle
Starting bid
Value 50.00
‘four one four’ art hair.
To use towards a haircut
from Jason and Branda. Thank you
