Trafalgar middle school Parent Advisory Council (PAC) Silent Auction

Beaded earrings sterling silver hooks item
$30

Starting bid

Value 90.00

Hand beaded earrings by local indigenous maker.

Sterling silver hooks.

2 Herons paintings on birch 12x36x1.5 item
$250

Starting bid

Value 700.00

Johnny Mukwa is a local Anishinaabe artist. His work is for sale at Station street gallery and was featured in 3 local papers for his contribution to Teck’s national truth and reconciliation campaign.

#1 Golf for two item
$50

Starting bid

Value 180.00

Craig Wilkinson generously donated two golf for two in 2026 vouchers from Balfour golf and recreation voucher #1

#2 Golf for two item
$50

Starting bid

value 180.00

Craig Wilkinson generously donated two golf for two in 2026 vouchers from Balfour golf and recreation voucher #2

Mushroom drink mix item
$10

Starting bid

value 36.00

Meteor mushrooms has generously donated a bag of their delicious drink mix

look for them at the market

Yeti 24oz tumbler item
$20

Starting bid

Value 45.00

Acorn and oak childcare services has donated this tumbler

First aid kit item
$10

Starting bid

Value 25.00

Life Essentials First Aid has generous donated this fully stocked personal first aid kit.

Youth clay and art after school 6 sessions item
Youth clay and art after school 6 sessions
$90

Starting bid

value 175.00

eARTh studios is offering this fabulous opportunity for youth to explore their creativity. Starting January 12- Feb 16, Monday afternoons 330-5:00

Just up from trafaliar


Haircut with Bailey item
Haircut with Bailey
$40

Starting bid

Value 75.00

Talented owner of Upward Syles, Bailey is ready for you or your kiddo to come get a fabulous haircut.

Ink & Moon Collective calendar + a tote bag + set of cards, item
Ink & Moon Collective calendar + a tote bag + set of cards,
$20

Starting bid

Value 50.00

Keiko Lee-Hem has donated this gorgeous package

#1 Alpine inn One night voucher item
$40

Starting bid

value 129.00-189.00

gift card for 1 night in a Jacuzzi Suite or Deluxe Queen Suite

#2 Alpine inn One night voucher item
$40

Starting bid

value 129.00-189.00

gift card for 1 night in a Jacuzzi Suite or Deluxe Queen Suite

Hand crafter Silver pendant item
Hand crafter Silver pendant
$20

Starting bid

Value 95.00

local artisan Sienna Estes has donated a Hand stamped 100% solid sterling silver pendant.

Nelson Olive Oil basket item
$40

Starting bid

Value 118.00

Enjoy these yourself or gift them. it’s a win win.

Garlic & espresso pairing 2x200ml

Basil & watermelon pairing 2x200ml

Chipotle & mango pairing 2x60ml

Premium olive oil and balsamic 2x60ml

Persian lime & pomegranate 2x 60ml


"storm watch" framed print of original charcoal 20x30 item
$90

Starting bid

value 230.00

PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW to see the piece of art or pop by the principle's office.

'storm watch' is a framed (poster frame) original print by the generous Melissa Mattice. It is 20x30

See her work

https://www.instagram.com/md.mattice?igsh=MjV2a3E2ODkycXlo

'The Marker' 12x14 framed original charcoal item
$75

Starting bid

value 260.00

Melissa Mattice generously donated this beautifully framed original charcoal. It is 12x14 and can be seen in the principle's office or follow the link below

https://www.instagram.com/md.mattice?igsh=MjV2a3E2ODkycXlo

45 minute session with Katerine Pettit item
$40

Starting bid

Value 145.00

Katherine Pettit has generously donated one 45 minute session.

Check out her website 

https://www.katherinepettit.ca/

Hume one night accomidation for two item
$95

Starting bid

value 250.00

one night accommodation for two. This includes a hot breakfast. Valid until Dec 30 2026, not valid from July to Sept or on long weekends

Northface puffy slippers item
Northface puffy slippers
$30

Starting bid

Value 65.00

Northface puffy slippers unisex (M5-7, W7-9)

All the kids are raging about these. Thanks Village Ski Hut

#1 2x whitewater full day tickets item
$75

Starting bid

value 308.00

#1 two all day full mountain tickets for Whitewater

#2 2x Whitewater full day tickets item
$75

Starting bid

value 308.00

#2 two all day full mountain tickets for Whitewater

silk scarf BAZAR item
silk scarf BAZAR
$15

Starting bid

value 45.00

BAZAR silk cat scarf

from Bia Boro

turkish towel item
turkish towel
$15

Starting bid

value 59.00

Turkish Towel 60 inch diameter round

from Bia Boro

blue sofa throw item
blue sofa throw
$15

Starting bid

value 79.00

turkish sofa throw

from Bia Boro

burgundy/pink/mustard silk scarf BAZAR item
burgundy/pink/mustard silk scarf BAZAR
$10

Starting bid

value 35.00

BAZAR silk scarf from Bia Boro

beaded belt item
beaded belt
$10

Starting bid

value 40.00

Queen Retro beaded belt elasticized

from Bia Boro

red leather wallet JOLI item
red leather wallet JOLI
$10

Starting bid

value 65.00

JOLI red leather wallet from Bia Boro

red/orange x-body bag/wallet item
red/orange x-body bag/wallet
$10

Starting bid

value 39.00

JOI mini cross body bag (wallet)

from Bia Boro

havaianas mini bag pink item
havaianas mini bag pink
$8

Starting bid

value 26.00

Havaianas mini zip bag from bia boro

istanbul silk scarf item
istanbul silk scarf
$15

Starting bid

value 45.00

Istanbul silk scarf from bia boro

navy hat item
navy hat
$10

Starting bid

value 59.00

navy Goorin Bros hat size small from bia boro

Kootenay Co-op holiday basket item
$25

Starting bid

Value 100.00

Delicious holiday treats from the generous Kootenay Co -op

Q-BA-MAZE item
Q-BA-MAZE
$15

Starting bid

value 52.0

ages 6+

  • Drop a few marbles this marble maze toy, and you'll be fixated on the motion.
  • Cascading marbles will keep you recreating your structures again and again just because it is so much fun!
  • Creative play and critical thinking comes naturally with these eye-catching transparent blue and green cubes.
  • Interlocking cubes come together for fabulous marble run variations.
  • 50 Pack Contains 36 Cubes, 14 Balls.
  • Drop a few marbles this marble maze toy, and you'll be fixated on the motion
  • Cascading marbles will keep you recreating your structures again and again just because it is so much fun!
youth toque, tube and socks item
youth toque, tube and socks
$20

Starting bid

value 80.00

Bula mild winter kid's tube

Bula kid's toque (not itchy)

Le' Bent light cushion merino blend (not itchy)performance snow socks size L = 3-6

nelson boxing club hat item
$17

Starting bid

value 40.00

a teen favorite

thank you Nelson Boxing Club

nelson boxing club tee item
nelson boxing club tee
$15

Starting bid

value 30.00

Nelson Boxing club tee size med

smartwool 100% merino baselayer crew item
smartwool 100% merino baselayer crew
$50

Starting bid

value 140.00

thank you ROAM

size xs womens

colour purple iris heather

100% merino

2 tickets to Heathers The Musical item
$40

Starting bid

velue 80

2 tickets to Black Production’s presentation of Heathers the Musical on Sunday, May 31st at the 2:00pm matinee (appropriate for ages 15+)

This will sell out and you get tickets before they are even on sale.

La Ruelle 20.00 certificate item
$10

Starting bid

Value 20.00

If you don’t know about this gem of a bakery, you should.

Save on 50.00 gift card item
$35

Starting bid

Value 50.00

Save on gift card.

We all need groceries

#1 75.00 Nelson animal hospital certificate item
$30

Starting bid

value 75.00

Nelson animal hospital certificate (note this is #1 certificate for 75.00)



#2 100,00 Nelson animal hospital certificate item
$45

Starting bid

value 100.00

Nelson Animal Hospital certificate (note this is certificate #2 for 100)

Kootenay co-op radio swag item
Kootenay co-op radio swag
$10

Starting bid

Value unknown

Kootenay co-op radio swag

Tee size large, sticker, pin, bookmark

Brie Neilson handmade pouch item
Brie Neilson handmade pouch
$15

Starting bid

Value 45.00

Brie Neilson handmade pouch

Thanks Brie

Brie Neilson handmade pouch lg item
Brie Neilson handmade pouch lg
$20

Starting bid

Value 55.00

Brie Neilson handmade pouch

This is larger than the other one

Heating pad Brie Neilson handmade item
Heating pad Brie Neilson handmade
$15

Starting bid

Value 45.00

brie Neilson handmade Heating bag


Lollia candle and dry body oil item
Lollia candle and dry body oil
$30

Starting bid

Value 100.00

lollia scented candle and dry body oil from Cartolina

Nelson Brewing co. 50.00 item
$30

Starting bid

Value 50.00

Nelson Brewing Co. gift certificate

Lōkel hair salon certificate 150.00 item
Lōkel hair salon certificate 150.00
$55

Starting bid

Value 150.00

Lōkel hair salon, any stylist, any style.

Thank you Michelle

Four one four art hair certificate 50.00 item
$20

Starting bid

Value 50.00

‘four one four’ art hair.

To use towards a haircut

from Jason and Branda. Thank you

