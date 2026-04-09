NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Trailhead Climbing Fun Zone

33 Mckenzie Cres

108, AB T4S 2H4, Canada

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades K-12
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades K-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisor Who Will be Climbing
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family who will be climbing. DO NOT fill this out if you do not want to climb.

Placeholder Ticket for NSA Students Preschool Siblings
Free

This ticket is for NSA Students preschool siblings for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades K-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades K-12 for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17.

Placeholder Ticket for Climbing Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students. DO NOT choose this ticket if the adult will not be climbing.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!