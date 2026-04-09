Trailhead Climbing Fun Zone

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About this event
This ticket is for students in Grades K-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This is for one adult supervisor per family who will be climbing. DO NOT fill this out if you do not want to climb.
This ticket is for NSA Students preschool siblings for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades K-12 for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $17. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students. DO NOT choose this ticket if the adult will not be climbing.
This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.
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