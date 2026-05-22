East Coast Trail Association

Offered by

East Coast Trail Association

About this shop

TrailRaiser 2026 Bus Ticket Sales

Bus Ticket - Arts and Culture Centre
$10

The bus departs the Arts and Culture Centre at 7.30 am. The bus will be a yellow school bus, and will arrive in main parking lot near ticket office.

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Bus Ticket - Mary Brown's Centre
$10

The bus departs the Mary Brown's Centre at 7.40 am. The bus will be a yellow school bus, and will arrive near the main entrance.

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Bus Ticket - Village Mall Bus Area
$10

The bus departs the Village Mall Bus Area at 7.50 am. The bus will be a yellow school bus, and will arrive near the public bus pickup area.

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Bus Ticket - Mount Pearl (Confederation Square)
$10

The bus departs the Mount Pearl at 8.00 am. The bus will be a yellow school bus, and will arrive in Confederation Square near Colemans Grocery.

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