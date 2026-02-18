Sponsorship for Trans Day of Visibility

About this event
• Exclusive recognition as the Keynote Speaker Sponsor
• Recognition alongside Mardi Pieronek in all promotional materials
• Dedicated social media mentions (minimum three posts) across Advocacy Canada platforms
• Verbal recognition during keynote introduction
• Premier logo placement on event materials
• Banner or signage placement at the event
• Exhibitor table for direct engagement
• Recognition as Title Sponsor on all digital and print promotional materials
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Banner/sign placement at the event
• Exhibitor table for direct community engagement
• Verbal acknowledgment in opening and closing remarks
• Logo placement on all digital and print event materials
• Banner/sign placement at the event
• Exhibitor table
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
-Verbal acknowledgment and recognition during the event
Share your business with members and allies of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community at TDOV.
Please reach out to [email protected] for more information.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!