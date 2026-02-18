Advocacy Canada

Hosted by

Advocacy Canada

About this event

Sponsorship for Trans Day of Visibility

1304 Ellis St

Kelowna, BC V1Y 1Z9, Canada

Keynote Speaker Sponsorship
$5,000

• Exclusive recognition as the Keynote Speaker Sponsor

• Recognition alongside Mardi Pieronek in all promotional materials

• Dedicated social media mentions (minimum three posts) across Advocacy Canada platforms

• Verbal recognition during keynote introduction

• Premier logo placement on event materials

• Banner or signage placement at the event

• Exhibitor table for direct engagement


Title Sponsor
$2,500

• Recognition as Title Sponsor on all digital and print promotional materials
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Banner/sign placement at the event
• Exhibitor table for direct community engagement
• Verbal acknowledgment in opening and closing remarks

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo placement on all digital and print event materials
• Banner/sign placement at the event
• Exhibitor table
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Community Unicorn Sponsor
$500

-Verbal acknowledgment and recognition during the event

Vendor Table
$100

Share your business with members and allies of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community at TDOV.


Please reach out to [email protected] for more information.

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