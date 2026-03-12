TRANS PORTRAITS

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About this event
Grab your ticket and enjoy the screening. That's it!
If you’re able, consider paying a little extra to support others in our community. For every solidarity ticket purchased, we add two more Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) tickets!
These tickets are reserved for those who need them - no explanation necessary. If you can afford it, please choose a General Admission or Solidarity ticket instead, as PWYC tickets are limited and we want them to go to those who need them most. :)
PS: We add more PWYC tickets whenever someone purchases a Solidarity ticket, so check back or email us if they're sold out.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!