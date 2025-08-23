Transboundary Grassland Partnership 2025 Workshop

An optional tour approximately 20km west of the Town of Milk River along the Milk River Ridge including the bounds of Twin River Heritage Rangeland. This natural area contains dense nesting bird-of-prey populations including ferruginous hawks, golden eagles and prairie falcons. The area is a combination of Mixed grass and Fescue grassland. Along the way we will discuss some of the Indigenous history and use, early settlement, see a crossing of the Whoop-up trail, transboundary water issues including the “Spite” ditch, and talk about the stewardship and opportunities in future management.

The tour is weather dependent, approximately 3-4 hours in duration. Dress for all weather and expect some walking over uneven terrain. Transportation to and from Milk River can be arranged if sufficient interest/registration. A bag lunch will be provided.