Trans/Non-Binary Longsword March 7th- April 25th

Hosted by
About this event
8 week sign up for our morning class
8 week sign up for our morning class
8 week sign up for our morning class
For those who would rather pay on a weekly basis.
8 week sign up for our afternoon class
8 week sign up for our afternoon class
8 week sign up for our afternoon class
optional sign up for 8 weeks of an additional hour of sparring from 3:00-4:00
optional sign up for 1 week of an additional hour of sparring from 3:00-4:00
For those who would rather pay on a weekly basis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!