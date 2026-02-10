Ottawa Historical Fencing Society

Hosted by

Ottawa Historical Fencing Society

About this event

Trans/Non-Binary Longsword March 7th- April 25th

6 Epworth Ave

Nepean, ON K2G 2L5, Canada

Accessible Price 10:30-12:30
$200

8 week sign up for our morning class

Base Price 10:30-12:30
$210

8 week sign up for our morning class

Generous Price 10:30-12:30
$220

8 week sign up for our morning class

Weekly morning class 10:30-12:30
$27

For those who would rather pay on a weekly basis.

Accessable Price 1:00-3:00
$200

8 week sign up for our afternoon class

Base price 1:00-3:00
$210

8 week sign up for our afternoon class

Generous Price 1:00-3:00
$220

8 week sign up for our afternoon class

Sparring time 3:00-4:00
$91

optional sign up for 8 weeks of an additional hour of sparring from 3:00-4:00

weekly Sparring time 3:00-4:00
$12

optional sign up for 1 week of an additional hour of sparring from 3:00-4:00

weekly afternoon class 1:00-3:00
$27

For those who would rather pay on a weekly basis.

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