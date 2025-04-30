Trauma Healing Summit Sponsorship Opportunities

9797 Jasper Ave

Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9, Canada

General Donations
$200
It takes a village for new ideas to take root. General donations support the creation of our Trauma Healing Summit and Roots & Branches and will be acknowledged on the "It Takes a Village" page in the program plan. Donations in other amounts can be made here. https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/donate-to-make-a-difference-11763
Stronger Together Scholarship
$400
Scholarship Sponsorship helps make the Trauma Healing Summit accessible to students, nonprofit workers, and mental health professionals facing financial barriers. Your support reduces costs for those committed to trauma recovery and community healing, ensuring they can access vital tools and training. Sponsors receive recognition in event materials. Join us in making healing education available to all. Benefits - Ensure that vulnerable populations are at this key event - Acknowledge in event program & social media
The Alchemy of Art: Our Collective Story
$5,000
The Alchemy of Art is a live, community-driven art installation at the Trauma Healing Summit. Guided by trauma-informed art therapist, participants co-create pieces that reflect personal and collective journeys through resilience, and healing. Attendees engage in a playful, intuitive process that fosters expression, presence, and connection. Completed artworks will be displayed and auctioned to support the Roots & Branches Family Healing Community—turning creative expression into a powerful act of collective healing and solidarity. Benefits - Prominent logo placement on room signage - Branding on website, event program, and social media - 2 VIP Tickets - Keynote reserved seating - Exclusive VIP lounge Payment Options Sponsorships can be submitted through this form, or paid via e-transfer or cheque, if through alternate form please notify to ensure sponsorship will remain available: - E-Transfer: Send to [email protected] and include your organization’s name in the message, event sponsored with the password of: Sponsor - Cheque: Make payable to Four Winds of Healing and mail to: RR 1 Site 116 Comp 9 Alberta Beach T0E 0A1
The Harmonizing Point Sponsorship
$5,000
The Healing Collective Market Sponsorship
$5,000
Healing Haven Sponsorship
$5,000
Red Road Warrior Stage
$6,000
Harmonizing the Medicine Wheel Stage
$6,000
The Soul Screening Film Festival Sponsorship
$9,000
Stillwater Retreat Sponsorship
$9,000
It All Makes Sense Sponship
$9,000
Finding Your Center Sponsorship
$9,000
Feature Presenter: Dr. -----------: Sponsorship
$15,000
The Collective Movement Sponsorship
$25,000
The Power of Play Sponsorship
$25,000
Keynote Speaker TBA Sponsorship
$25,000
Keynote Speaker: Dr --------- Sponsorship
$25,000
Keynotes Speaker: Dr ----------- Sponsorship
$25,000
Naming Sponsor
$100,000
