Trauma Healing Summit Sponsorship Opportunities

TBA publicly once sponsorship is confirmed.
Dr. ----------- is a powerful voice in the world of child development, parenting, and emotional wellness. As a psychologist, author, and educator, she has helped thousands of caregivers, educators, and professionals better understand the inner world of children through a lens of compassion, neuroscience, and connection.
Her work challenges conventional discipline methods and instead offers a grounded, heart-centered approach that nurtures resilience, emotional intelligence, and secure attachment. Whether through her writing, speaking, or clinical practice, Dr. ---------- consistently brings clarity, warmth, and wisdom to the complexities of raising and supporting children.
Her influence continues to grow, not just in homes and schools, but in shaping a broader conversation about how we care for and relate to the next generation—with gentleness, presence, and purpose.
Benefits
- Main stage branding
- Branding on website, cover of event program, and social media
- Introduction to the event and keynote
- Half-Page Ad in Event Program
- 15 sec. rotating ad on Edmonton Convention Center digital sign
- 6 VIP Tickets
- Exclusive VIP lounge
- Keynote reserved seating
- 20% discount at the Healing Haven
- Vendor booth option
Payment Options
Sponsorships can be submitted through this form, or paid via e-transfer or cheque, if through alternate form please notify to ensure sponsorship will remain available:
- E-Transfer: Send to [email protected]
and include your organization’s name in the message, event sponsored with the password of: Sponsor
- Cheque: Make payable to Four Winds of Healing and mail to:
RR 1 Site 116 Comp 9
Alberta Beach
T0E 0A1
