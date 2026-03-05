Development work in the new center.

About this shop
Participate by acquiring a brick in the Sabbaq tier (2000 $).
Contribute with the amount you can today and gradually complete with regular payments.
ساهم في المشروع باقتناء لبنة ضمن فئة سبّاق (Sabbaq) بقيمة 2000 دولار.
يمكنك التبرع بالمبلغ الذي تستطيع دفعه اليوم، ثم إكمال المبلغ تدريجيًا من خلال دفعات منتظمة.
Participate by acquiring a brick in the Jawad tier (1500 $).
Contribute with the amount you can today and gradually complete with regular payments.
ساهم في المشروع باقتناء لبنة ضمن فئة جواد (Jawad) بقيمة 1500 دولار.
يمكنك التبرع بالمبلغ الذي تستطيع دفعه اليوم، ثم إكمال المبلغ تدريجيًا من خلال دفعات منتظمة.
Participate by acquiring a brick in the Karim tier (1000 $).
Contribute with the amount you can today and gradually complete with regular payments.
ساهم في المشروع باقتناء لبنة ضمن فئة كريم (Karim) بقيمة 1000 دولار.
يمكنك التبرع بالمبلغ الذي تستطيع دفعه اليوم، ثم إكمال المبلغ تدريجيًا من خلال دفعات منتظمة.
Participate by acquiring a brick in the Mutasaddiq tier (500 $).
Contribute with the amount you can today and gradually complete with regular payments.
ساهم في المشروع باقتناء لبنة ضمن فئة متصدّق (Mutasaddiq) بقيمة 500 دولار.
يمكنك التبرع بالمبلغ الذي تستطيع دفعه اليوم، ثم إكمال المبلغ تدريجيًا من خلال دفعات منتظمة.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!