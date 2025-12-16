Fédération québécoise de kite (FQK)

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Fédération québécoise de kite (FQK)

About this event

Traversée du Lac-Saint-Jean 2026

75 Chem. du Quai

Saint-Prime, QC G8J 2A7, Canada

Participative Crossing
$103.48

Participative Crossing : $90 (full price) | $70 (Christmas rate) | $80 (before January 31st) + taxes

Competitive Crossing
$137.97

Competitive Crossing : $120 (full price) | $100 (Christmas rate) | $110 (before January 31st) + taxes

Ribs
$75

Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):

-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)

-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)

-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce

Main Dish:

Half rack of ribs from our smoker, homemade BBQ sauce served with fries and coleslaw

Dessert

Cheesecake & blueberry coulis


Trout Tartare
$75

Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):

-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)

-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)

-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce

Main Dish:

Trout tartare with capers and cucumber served with salad and fried Wonton

Dessert

Cheesecake & blueberry coulis

Marinated Flank Steak
$80

Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):

-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)

-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)

-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce

Main Dish:

Marinated beef flank steak, sautéed vegetables, red wine sauce and our famous homemade fries

Dessert

Cheesecake & blueberry coulis

Official T-shirt - Size: very small (XS)
$35

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
Official T-shirt - Size: small (S)
$35

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
Official T-shirt - Size: medium (M)
$35

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
Official T-shirt - Size: large (L)
$35

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
Official T-shirt - Size: extra large (XL)
$35

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
Add a donation for Fédération québécoise de kite (FQK)

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