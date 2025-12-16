Traversée du Lac-Saint-Jean 2026

A memorable souvenir of the Traversée

This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.

Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.

Special Price this year: $35 including taxes

(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)