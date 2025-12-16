Traversée du Lac-Saint-Jean 2026

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About this event
Participative Crossing : $90 (full price) | $70 (Christmas rate) | $80 (before January 31st) + taxes
Competitive Crossing : $120 (full price) | $100 (Christmas rate) | $110 (before January 31st) + taxes
Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):
-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)
-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)
-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce
Main Dish:
Half rack of ribs from our smoker, homemade BBQ sauce served with fries and coleslaw
Dessert
Cheesecake & blueberry coulis
Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):
-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)
-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)
-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce
Main Dish:
Trout tartare with capers and cucumber served with salad and fried Wonton
Dessert
Cheesecake & blueberry coulis
Saturday Night Dinner (optional, tax and tip included) Starters (3 choices):
-fried pickles & ranch sauce (5 units)
-bang bang shrimp, coconut (4 units)
-Draveur cheese fondue & smoked tomato sauce
Main Dish:
Marinated beef flank steak, sautéed vegetables, red wine sauce and our famous homemade fries
Dessert
Cheesecake & blueberry coulis
A memorable souvenir of the Traversée
This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.
Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.
Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
A memorable souvenir of the Traversée
This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.
Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.
Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
A memorable souvenir of the Traversée
This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.
Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.
Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
A memorable souvenir of the Traversée
This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.
Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.
Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
A memorable souvenir of the Traversée
This official T-shirt of the Lac Saint-Jean Snowkite Crossing is more than just a piece of clothing: it is a lasting memory of a unique Nordic adventure.
Made in Canada from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester, it combines comfort, durability, and responsible commitment. Limited series - very limited quantities.
Special Price this year: $35 including taxes
(regular value $40 + taxes in previous years)
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