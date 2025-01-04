eventClosed

TRC - Leather Ball Team Registration and Payments

2025 Season Fee
CA$50
Covers team registration and your first month of nets. Helps fund kits, ground bookings, and shared expenses.
Monthly Nets Fee
CA$50
Monthly fee for regular nets. Supports venue costs, practice equipment, and other essentials.
Drop-in Fee
CA$15
One-time payment for occasional attendance if you’re not on the monthly plan.

