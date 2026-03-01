TRIBUTE TO CANADA

About this event
Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 7Z5, Canada. Terry Fox Theatre
Doors open at 1:30 pm. To avoid disappointment, please be on time if you want to be seated together with your guests.
For wheelchair seating please send email for reserving space to [email protected]
PLEASE NOTE: This is a Scent Free Venue. Kindly refrain from using any strong perfumes, body lotions or hair spray.
Doors open at 1:30 pm. To avoid disappointment, please be on time if you want to be seated together with your guests.
For wheelchair seating please send email for reserving space to [email protected]
PLEASE NOTE: This is a Scent Free Venue. Kindly refrain from using any strong perfumes, body lotions or hair spray.
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