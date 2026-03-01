Choral Connections Society

Hosted by

Choral Connections Society

About this event

TRIBUTE TO CANADA

1260 Riverwood Gate

Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 7Z5, Canada. Terry Fox Theatre

ADULT - General Admission
$25

Doors open at 1:30 pm. To avoid disappointment, please be on time if you want to be seated together with your guests.


For wheelchair seating please send email for reserving space to [email protected]


PLEASE NOTE: This is a Scent Free Venue. Kindly refrain from using any strong perfumes, body lotions or hair spray.



CHILD 12 AND UNDER - General Admission
$20

Doors open at 1:30 pm. To avoid disappointment, please be on time if you want to be seated together with your guests.


For wheelchair seating please send email for reserving space to [email protected]


PLEASE NOTE: This is a Scent Free Venue. Kindly refrain from using any strong perfumes, body lotions or hair spray.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!