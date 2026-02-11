Milton Pickleball Association Inc

Hosted by

Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

Trillium Team 2026

April 17, 2026 - Team Try Outs at Blue Zone
$25

Blue Zone Courts from 8PM - 10PM


Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these period, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.  All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.  Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

I'm on the Team and a Volunteer for Sustainable Milton!
$200

Use this link if you'll be volunteering for Sustainable Milton.


Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these period, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.  All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.  Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

I'm on the Team! Sign me up for the season!
$250

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these period, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.  All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.  Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!