Collectif Triskel

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Collectif Triskel

About this event

Triskel Festival 2026 - 10th edition

219 Rue Notre Dame

Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, QC J0V 1P0, Canada

3-day Passport
$300.08

$260 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $13.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $26.03)

500 tickets available

Wild camping included

The Tribe
$1,039.37
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$900 ticket + $4 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $45.20 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $90.17)

100 tickets available

Wild camping included

Child (15 years and under)
Pay what you can

Voluntary contribution + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $0.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $0.10)

Teenager (16-17 Years)
$173.61

$150 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $7.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $15.06)

60 years and over
Pay what you can

Voluntary contribution + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $0.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $0.10)

Chien ON A LEASH.
$52.89

$45 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $2.30 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $4.59)

You will have to sign a liability and commitment form upon arrival.

Trailer & RV (no services)
$93.13

$80 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $4.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $8.08)

40 tickets available

Form to be completed after ticket purchase:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1LERspvzyoTvJfFLOZ7-LD7VyNW0WvT7p7I485dLadVs/preview


I'm arriving early!
$35.64

Thursday arrival between 4pm and 10pm

This ticket does not include the 3 days of the festival

$30 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $1.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $3.09)

Presale / Phase I
$116.12

$100 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $5.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $10.07)

100 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 24H ONLY from July 31st 12:00pm to August 1st 12:00pm

Wild camping included

Presale / Phase II
$173.61

$150 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $7.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $15.06)

100 tickets available

Wild camping included

Pre-sale / Phase III
$231.10

200$ ticket + 1$ fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = 10.05$ / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = 20.05$)

100 tickets available

Wild camping included

Add a donation for Collectif Triskel

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