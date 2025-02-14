Triskel Festival 2026 - 10th edition

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About this event
$260 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $13.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $26.03)
500 tickets available
Wild camping included
$900 ticket + $4 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $45.20 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $90.17)
100 tickets available
Wild camping included
Voluntary contribution + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $0.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $0.10)
$150 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $7.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $15.06)
Voluntary contribution + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $0.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $0.10)
$45 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $2.30 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $4.59)
You will have to sign a liability and commitment form upon arrival.
$80 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $4.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $8.08)
40 tickets available
Form to be completed after ticket purchase:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1LERspvzyoTvJfFLOZ7-LD7VyNW0WvT7p7I485dLadVs/preview
Thursday arrival between 4pm and 10pm
This ticket does not include the 3 days of the festival
$30 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $1.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $3.09)
$100 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $5.05 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $10.07)
100 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 24H ONLY from July 31st 12:00pm to August 1st 12:00pm
Wild camping included
$150 ticket + $1 fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = $7.55 / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = $15.06)
100 tickets available
Wild camping included
200$ ticket + 1$ fee + taxes (GST 727050957 RT0001 = 10.05$ / QST 1231640211 TQ0001 = 20.05$)
100 tickets available
Wild camping included
$
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