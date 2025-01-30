Trivia Night Fundraiser for Tanzania Clinical Experience in Collaboration with RNAO Windsor Essex Chapter

Sponsor one girl from the Singida region to attend our week-long Girls Empowerment Program. We are trying to fundraise enough to sponsor 60-70 girls to attend this program. There will be programming, food, activities and education that is a part of this week-long workshop with a graduation ceremony at the end to celebrate their achievements.

Sponsor one girl from the Singida region to attend our week-long Girls Empowerment Program. We are trying to fundraise enough to sponsor 60-70 girls to attend this program. There will be programming, food, activities and education that is a part of this week-long workshop with a graduation ceremony at the end to celebrate their achievements.

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