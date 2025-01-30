Trivia Night Fundraiser for Tanzania Clinical Experience in Collaboration with RNAO Windsor Essex Chapter

If you are a general public member, tickets are $25 each
If you are a general public member, tickets are $25 each
RNAO member ticket OR student ticket
$20
RNAO and student ticket price
RNAO and student ticket price
Purchase an oral hygiene kit for one child
$25
We are fundraising to be able to provide oral hygiene kits to the children we meet in Tanzania. One kit is $25 and will go a long way to promote dental health!
We are fundraising to be able to provide oral hygiene kits to the children we meet in Tanzania. One kit is $25 and will go a long way to promote dental health!
Purchase period products (reusable pads and underwear)
$25
Every time a girl in Tanzania gets their period, they are unable to attend school. We are raising money to buy reusable sanitary pads and to bring washable menstrual underwear for the girls in our Girls Empowerment Program in Singida. One menstrual hygiene package will keep a girl in school for an extra week every single month!
Every time a girl in Tanzania gets their period, they are unable to attend school. We are raising money to buy reusable sanitary pads and to bring washable menstrual underwear for the girls in our Girls Empowerment Program in Singida. One menstrual hygiene package will keep a girl in school for an extra week every single month!
Purchase one mosquito net for at risk families
$10
Each $10 donation will go directly to purchasing mosquito nets for at-risk families to reduce their risk of contracting malaria.
Each $10 donation will go directly to purchasing mosquito nets for at-risk families to reduce their risk of contracting malaria.
Sponsor one girl to attend the Girls Empowerment Program
$75
Sponsor one girl from the Singida region to attend our week-long Girls Empowerment Program. We are trying to fundraise enough to sponsor 60-70 girls to attend this program. There will be programming, food, activities and education that is a part of this week-long workshop with a graduation ceremony at the end to celebrate their achievements.
Sponsor one girl from the Singida region to attend our week-long Girls Empowerment Program. We are trying to fundraise enough to sponsor 60-70 girls to attend this program. There will be programming, food, activities and education that is a part of this week-long workshop with a graduation ceremony at the end to celebrate their achievements.
50/50 Ticket
$10
1 for $5
3 for $10
1 for $5
3 for $10
50/50 Ticket
$5
1 for $5
3 for $10
1 for $5
3 for $10
Add a donation for University Of Windsor Nursing Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!