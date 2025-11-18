TROITSKY: REGISTRATION 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Montreal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada
All Inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
Ticket for MINOR, All Inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
No accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
Ticket for MINOR, no accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
Ticket for Coach, all inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
Ticket for Coach, no accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered
All Inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
Ticket for MINOR, all inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
No accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
Ticket for MINOR, No accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
Ticket for Coach, all inclusive
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
Ticket for Coach, No accomodation
1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!