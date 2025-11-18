Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

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Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

About this event

TROITSKY: REGISTRATION 2026

1455 Blvd. De Maisonneuve Ouest

Montreal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada

1.Full Participant Ticket Registration (All Inclusive)
$450

All Inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

2.Full MINOR Participant Ticket Registration (All Inclusive)
$390

Ticket for MINOR, All Inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

3.Full Participant Ticket Registration (no Accommodation)
$350

No accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

4.Full MINOR Participant Ticket Registration (No Acco)
$315

Ticket for MINOR, no accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

5.Full Coaches Ticket Registration (All Inclusive)
$415

Ticket for Coach, all inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

6.Full Coaches Ticket Registration (No Acco)
$315

Ticket for Coach, no accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE NOT pre-registered

7.Pre-Reg Paid Participant Ticket Regist. (All Inclusive)
$390

All Inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered


8.Pre-reg Paid Full MINORS Ticket Registr. (All Inclusive)
$330

Ticket for MINOR, all inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered

9.Pre-Reg Paid Participant Ticket Registr. (No Acco)
$290

No accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered


10.Pre-reg Paid Full MINORS Ticket Registr. (No Acco)
$255

Ticket for MINOR, No accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered


11.Pre-reg Paid Full Coaches Ticket Registr. (All Inclusive)
$355

Ticket for Coach, all inclusive

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered

12.Pre-reg Paid Full Coaches Ticket Registr. (No Acco)
$255

Ticket for Coach, No accomodation

1) This ticket is non refundable
2) This ticket is ONLY FOR Participants who HAVE pre-registered


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