Holiday Try Tennis (Adults) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Description:
This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.
What you’ll learn:
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.
Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Time: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Description:
This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.
What you’ll learn:
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.
Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Description:
This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.
What you’ll learn:
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.
Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025
Time: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Description:
This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.
What you’ll learn:
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.
Please join this waitlist if your preferred "Try Tennis" session is full.
Note: This is a general waitlist for all three time slots (Dec 27 & 28). Joining this list does not guarantee a spot. However, we are actively looking to secure more courts to increase capacity. If we are able to open more spots or if a cancellation occurs in any of the sessions, we will contact individuals on this list immediately.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!