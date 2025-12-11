VANCOUVER TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Holiday Try Tennis (Adults) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

11111 Horseshoe Wy

Richmond, BC V7A 4Y1, Canada

Try Tennis - Adults - Dec 27 (Sat), 2:30pm - 4:30pm
$20

Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm


Description:

This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.


What you’ll learn:

  • The Basics: Proper racquet handling, grips, and ready position.
  • Ball Control: Hand-eye coordination drills to get you comfortable making contact with the ball.
  • Fundamental Strokes: An introduction to the mechanics of the forehand and backhand groundstrokes.
  • Court Awareness: Understanding the lines, net, and basic rules of the game.
  • Fun & Movement: Engaging drills that get you moving and enjoying the rally.


Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.



Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.

