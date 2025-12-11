Holiday Try Tennis (Adults) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm





Description:

This event is the perfect introduction to tennis for beginners (NTRP 1.0-1.5). Whether you have never held a racquet before or haven't stepped on a court in years, this session is designed to make tennis accessible, fun, and easy to understand. We provide a supportive environment where you can learn the fundamentals without any pressure.





What you’ll learn:

The Basics: Proper racquet handling, grips, and ready position.

Ball Control: Hand-eye coordination drills to get you comfortable making contact with the ball.

Fundamental Strokes: An introduction to the mechanics of the forehand and backhand groundstrokes.

Court Awareness: Understanding the lines, net, and basic rules of the game.

Fun & Movement: Engaging drills that get you moving and enjoying the rally.





Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants, so you just need to bring yourself and appropriate athletic shoes.









Note: This event is exclusively for beginners. If you are an experienced player looking for competitive play or advanced drills, please visit Vancouver Tennis Society website to view our other programs.