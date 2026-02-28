Try Wrestling Feb. 28th, 2026

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About this event
Thank you for attending! We hope you have a great time and see you again next week at 9:00am! We will be sending more information about a program running for 11 sessions that will go to the end of June. The cost will be $40/month or $100 for the whole time and reimbursement options are available if your athlete doesn't enjoy it/gets injured or other reasonable life issues.
AN EMAIL WILL COME OUT AFTER THE EVENT WITH ALL THE DETAILS AND CONTACT INFORMATION.
PLEASE feel free to leave a small donation to support our athletes going to Nationals in April or simply enjoy today.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!