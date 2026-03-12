Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

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Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

About this event

TSVL Presents Queer Circus Gala

1605 Queen St W suite 3

Toronto, ON M6R 1A9, Canada

Regular (Tournament Player)
$55
Available until May 20

must be rostered on a team; if not, you will be charged the difference in ticket types (will be charged regular price, not early bird)

Regular tickets are on sale till May 20, 2026

NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:

Regular (TSVL Member)
$65
Available until May 20

must be an active TSVL member (played fall 2025, Winter 2026 or Spring 2026)

Regular tickets are on sale till May 20, 2026


NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:


ROTS Player (Late ticket)
$65

must be rostered on a team; if not, you will be charged the difference in ticket types (will be charged regular price, not early bird)


NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:

TSVL Member (Late)
$75


NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:

Guest
$90

NON-TSVL Member or Tournament Player


NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:

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