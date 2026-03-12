TSVL Presents Queer Circus Gala

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About this event
must be rostered on a team; if not, you will be charged the difference in ticket types (will be charged regular price, not early bird)
Regular tickets are on sale till May 20, 2026
NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:
must be an active TSVL member (played fall 2025, Winter 2026 or Spring 2026)
Regular tickets are on sale till May 20, 2026
NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:
must be rostered on a team; if not, you will be charged the difference in ticket types (will be charged regular price, not early bird)
NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:
NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:
NON-TSVL Member or Tournament Player
NOTE TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE: AFTER MAY 16, 2026:
$
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