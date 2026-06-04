Turtles Kingston's Silent Auction 2

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Acrylic on wood
Features Ontario Midland Painted Turtle
by Helen Baker
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A wooden folding table featuring a beautifully painted turtle scene on the top with a bunny floating in the pond.
By Bonnie Viner
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Our local painted turtle drawn with markers, ink, and acrylic on bristol paper.
By K.DEsigns
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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