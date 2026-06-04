Hosted by

Turtles Kingston

About this event

Turtles Kingston's Silent Auction 2

Pick-up location

137 Inverness Crescent, Kingston, ON K7M 6G9, Canada

Painted Turtle item
Painted Turtle
$65

Starting bid

Acrylic on wood


Features Ontario Midland Painted Turtle


by Helen Baker

Relax with some turtles item
Relax with some turtles
$65

Starting bid

A wooden folding table featuring a beautifully painted turtle scene on the top with a bunny floating in the pond.


By Bonnie Viner

Pretty Painted Uptown Girl item
Pretty Painted Uptown Girl
$65

Starting bid

Our local painted turtle drawn with markers, ink, and acrylic on bristol paper.


By K.DEsigns

Log Life item
Log Life
$65

Starting bid

Marsh Creature item
Marsh Creature
$65

Starting bid

Leonardo the Painted Turtle item
Leonardo the Painted Turtle
$65

Starting bid

Raphel the Painted Turtle item
Raphel the Painted Turtle
$65

Starting bid

Turtle #2 item
Turtle #2
$85

Starting bid

Turtle Drip item
Turtle Drip
$65

Starting bid

The Big Ocean item
The Big Ocean
$65

Starting bid

Louis item
Louis
$100

Starting bid

Sandy item
Sandy
$80

Starting bid

Turtles, Turtles, Turtles item
Turtles, Turtles, Turtles
$65

Starting bid

Turtles Tapestry item
Turtles Tapestry
$65

Starting bid

Ridges item
Ridges
$65

Starting bid

The Gathering Place item
The Gathering Place
$65

Starting bid

Standing Tall item
Standing Tall
$65

Starting bid

3D printed Map turtle item
3D printed Map turtle item
3D printed Map turtle item
3D printed Map turtle item
3D printed Map turtle
$60

Starting bid

Turtle Anatomy Print
$15

Starting bid

Turtle Anatomy Print (2)
$15

Starting bid

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