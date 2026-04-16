Turtles Kingston's Silent Auction: 3D Printed Turtle Models

3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.





The turtle model is ~6 inches long.

















About the Blanding's Turtle





Blanding’s turtles are also known as the smiling turtle! These turtles are semi-aquatic and spend lots of time on land migrating between seasonal habitats. Their home range can be up to 15 km across and include several different habitats. Blanding’s turtles can be found in Kingston, but they have a smaller population and are harder to find.





The easiest way to identify a Blanding’s turtle is by their bright yellow chin and throat (underside of neck). They also have a highly domed carapace (top shell) that may have white or yellow spots. Their plastron (bottom shell) is yellow with dark black blotches on each scute (section) and “hinged” to allow it to close for protection. These turtles range from 12-27 cm in length.

Partially related to their need for a larger habitat and their tendency to migrate on land, these turtles are listed as Threatened in Ontario and Endangered in Nova Scotia and across Canada.





Clutch and Incubation Facts: 4-13 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days