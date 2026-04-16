Turtles Kingston's Silent Auction: 3D Printed Turtle Models

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3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Blanding's Turtle
Blanding’s turtles are also known as the smiling turtle! These turtles are semi-aquatic and spend lots of time on land migrating between seasonal habitats. Their home range can be up to 15 km across and include several different habitats. Blanding’s turtles can be found in Kingston, but they have a smaller population and are harder to find.
The easiest way to identify a Blanding’s turtle is by their bright yellow chin and throat (underside of neck). They also have a highly domed carapace (top shell) that may have white or yellow spots. Their plastron (bottom shell) is yellow with dark black blotches on each scute (section) and “hinged” to allow it to close for protection. These turtles range from 12-27 cm in length.
Partially related to their need for a larger habitat and their tendency to migrate on land, these turtles are listed as Threatened in Ontario and Endangered in Nova Scotia and across Canada.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 4-13 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and brought to life by Erin! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Blanding's Turtle
Blanding’s turtles are also known as the smiling turtle! These turtles are semi-aquatic and spend lots of time on land migrating between seasonal habitats. Their home range can be up to 15 km across and include several different habitats. Blanding’s turtles can be found in Kingston, but they have a smaller population and are harder to find.
The easiest way to identify a Blanding’s turtle is by their bright yellow chin and throat (underside of neck). They also have a highly domed carapace (top shell) that may have white or yellow spots. Their plastron (bottom shell) is yellow with dark black blotches on each scute (section) and “hinged” to allow it to close for protection. These turtles range from 12-27 cm in length.
Partially related to their need for a larger habitat and their tendency to migrate on land, these turtles are listed as Threatened in Ontario and Endangered in Nova Scotia and across Canada.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 4-13 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~4 inches long.
About the Blanding's Turtle
Blanding’s turtles are also known as the smiling turtle! These turtles are semi-aquatic and spend lots of time on land migrating between seasonal habitats. Their home range can be up to 15 km across and include several different habitats. Blanding’s turtles can be found in Kingston, but they have a smaller population and are harder to find.
The easiest way to identify a Blanding’s turtle is by their bright yellow chin and throat (underside of neck). They also have a highly domed carapace (top shell) that may have white or yellow spots. Their plastron (bottom shell) is yellow with dark black blotches on each scute (section) and “hinged” to allow it to close for protection. These turtles range from 12-27 cm in length.
Partially related to their need for a larger habitat and their tendency to migrate on land, these turtles are listed as Threatened in Ontario and Endangered in Nova Scotia and across Canada.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 4-13 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~5 inches long.
About the Blanding's Turtle
Blanding’s turtles are also known as the smiling turtle! These turtles are semi-aquatic and spend lots of time on land migrating between seasonal habitats. Their home range can be up to 15 km across and include several different habitats. Blanding’s turtles can be found in Kingston, but they have a smaller population and are harder to find.
The easiest way to identify a Blanding’s turtle is by their bright yellow chin and throat (underside of neck). They also have a highly domed carapace (top shell) that may have white or yellow spots. Their plastron (bottom shell) is yellow with dark black blotches on each scute (section) and “hinged” to allow it to close for protection. These turtles range from 12-27 cm in length.
Partially related to their need for a larger habitat and their tendency to migrate on land, these turtles are listed as Threatened in Ontario and Endangered in Nova Scotia and across Canada.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 4-13 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario eastern musk turtle, a species at risk categorized as special concern.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Eastern Musk Turtle
The eastern musk turtle is one of the world’s smallest turtles (9-12 cm in length). They are found in Kingston, but due to their shy nature and love of water, the musk turtle is seldom seen. They prefer shallow water with plenty of aquatic vegetation such as lily pads.
Musk turtles can be identified by their small size, small fleshy ‘tags’ on their chin and neck, domed carapace (top shell), as well as their long neck and pointy snout-like nose! Some musk turtles have a yellow streak that extends from their eye down their neck. They are also often covered in algae
The musk turtle is also known as a ‘Stinkpot’ since they produce a musky, skunk-like odour when disturbed. This turtle species is listed as Special Concern.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 2-5 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days. It is unknown where eastern musk turtles lay their eggs, but eggs have previously been found in grass and on beaver dams — sometimes not even covered.
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and brought to life by Erin! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Eastern Musk Turtle
The eastern musk turtle is one of the world’s smallest turtles (9-12 cm in length). They are found in Kingston, but due to their shy nature and love of water, the musk turtle is seldom seen. They prefer shallow water with plenty of aquatic vegetation such as lily pads.
Musk turtles can be identified by their small size, small fleshy ‘tags’ on their chin and neck, domed carapace (top shell), as well as their long neck and pointy snout-like nose! Some musk turtles have a yellow streak that extends from their eye down their neck. They are also often covered in algae
The musk turtle is also known as a ‘Stinkpot’ since they produce a musky, skunk-like odour when disturbed. This turtle species is listed as Special Concern.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 2-5 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days. It is unknown where eastern musk turtles lay their eggs, but eggs have previously been found in grass and on beaver dams — sometimes not even covered.
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~4 inches long.
About the Eastern Musk Turtle
The eastern musk turtle is one of the world’s smallest turtles (9-12 cm in length). They are found in Kingston, but due to their shy nature and love of water, the musk turtle is seldom seen. They prefer shallow water with plenty of aquatic vegetation such as lily pads.
Musk turtles can be identified by their small size, small fleshy ‘tags’ on their chin and neck, domed carapace (top shell), as well as their long neck and pointy snout-like nose! Some musk turtles have a yellow streak that extends from their eye down their neck. They are also often covered in algae
The musk turtle is also known as a ‘Stinkpot’ since they produce a musky, skunk-like odour when disturbed. This turtle species is listed as Special Concern.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 2-5 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days. It is unknown where eastern musk turtles lay their eggs, but eggs have previously been found in grass and on beaver dams — sometimes not even covered.
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~5 inches long.
About the Eastern Musk Turtle
The eastern musk turtle is one of the world’s smallest turtles (9-12 cm in length). They are found in Kingston, but due to their shy nature and love of water, the musk turtle is seldom seen. They prefer shallow water with plenty of aquatic vegetation such as lily pads.
Musk turtles can be identified by their small size, small fleshy ‘tags’ on their chin and neck, domed carapace (top shell), as well as their long neck and pointy snout-like nose! Some musk turtles have a yellow streak that extends from their eye down their neck. They are also often covered in algae
The musk turtle is also known as a ‘Stinkpot’ since they produce a musky, skunk-like odour when disturbed. This turtle species is listed as Special Concern.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 2-5 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days. It is unknown where eastern musk turtles lay their eggs, but eggs have previously been found in grass and on beaver dams — sometimes not even covered.
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario common snapping turtle, a species at risk categorized as special concern.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Common Snapping Turtle
Snapping turtles are a common sight in Kingston. They are the largest freshwater turtle native to Ontario, ranging from 20-50 cm in length. Snapping turtles have a nasty disposition when on land because of a small belly plate (or plastron) that provides little protection to their exposed skin. You can identify a snapping turtle by their ‘dinosaur’ like tail (long tail with serrated points) and large head / legs.
Snapping turtles are thought to live more than 100 years and take upwards of 20 years to reach sexual maturity. This, combined with low survival rate of eggs and hatchlings, is one reason the snapping turtle is listed as a species of Special Concern. It is estimated that it takes about 1500 eggs and 59 years to replace one lost adult snapping turtle.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 6-104 eggs that will hatch in 80-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Brent and Anna! This turtle model features the local Ontario common snapping turtle, a species at risk categorized as special concern.
The turtle for this model is ~5 inches long.
About the Common Snapping Turtle
Snapping turtles are a common sight in Kingston. They are the largest freshwater turtle native to Ontario, ranging from 20-50 cm in length. Snapping turtles have a nasty disposition when on land because of a small belly plate (or plastron) that provides little protection to their exposed skin. You can identify a snapping turtle by their ‘dinosaur’ like tail (long tail with serrated points) and large head / legs.
Snapping turtles are thought to live more than 100 years and take upwards of 20 years to reach sexual maturity. This, combined with low survival rate of eggs and hatchlings, is one reason the snapping turtle is listed as a species of Special Concern. It is estimated that it takes about 1500 eggs and 59 years to replace one lost adult snapping turtle.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 6-104 eggs that will hatch in 80-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Brent and Anna! This turtle model features the local Ontario common snapping turtle, a species at risk categorized as special concern.
The turtle for this model is ~4 inches long.
About the Common Snapping Turtle
Snapping turtles are a common sight in Kingston. They are the largest freshwater turtle native to Ontario, ranging from 20-50 cm in length. Snapping turtles have a nasty disposition when on land because of a small belly plate (or plastron) that provides little protection to their exposed skin. You can identify a snapping turtle by their ‘dinosaur’ like tail (long tail with serrated points) and large head / legs.
Snapping turtles are thought to live more than 100 years and take upwards of 20 years to reach sexual maturity. This, combined with low survival rate of eggs and hatchlings, is one reason the snapping turtle is listed as a species of Special Concern. It is estimated that it takes about 1500 eggs and 59 years to replace one lost adult snapping turtle.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 6-104 eggs that will hatch in 80-90 days
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario northern map turtle, a species at risk categorized as special concern.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and brought to life by Erin! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and brought to life by Breanne! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and brought to life by Breanne! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~5 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed and brought to life by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario Blanding's turtle, a threatened species provincially and federally endangered across Canada.
The turtle for this model is ~4 inches long.
About the Northern Map Turtle
Northern map turtles are a common sight around Kingston. They like large bodies of water in and around the Great Lakes where they eat crustaceans and mollusks.
Like Painted turtles, the Northern Map turtles enjoy basking on logs. They may be mistaken as painted turtles but they do not have red lines. Instead, they have ‘contoured’ yellow lines on both their shell and neck/face resembling lines on a map. They have a yellow spot behind their eye and their carapace (top shell) has a serrated ridge at the back. Male map turtles range from 9-16 cm in length and females are 18-27 cm in length.
The Northern Map turtle is listed as Special Concern. Northern Map turtles are at elevated risk for boat impact injuries as they travel across lake waters.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 7-23 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed by Stephen and waiting for you to paint and give it life! This turtle model features the local Ontario midland painted turtle.
The turtle model is ~6 inches long.
About the Midland Painted Turtle
One of the most common turtles in Kingston, they are often seen basking on logs in water bodies. They live in the water and will come onto land to nest and migrate.
Midland painted turtles can be identified by the red and yellow stripes on their heads. Their plastron (bottom shell) will have a grey/black splotch in the centre (this may be absent in older turtles). The carapace (top shell) has red blotches along the edges. They are generally 11-14 cm in length as an adult.
Midland painted turtles may be confused with red-eared sliders. Red-eared sliders are not native to Ontario, but are the result of pets being released into the wild. Red-eared sliders will have a large red blotch behind each eye and their plastron will have multiple dark circles and blotches. These turtles are also generally larger ranging from 12-29 cm in length.
Although you may see many painted turtles, they are still Federally considered a species of Special Concern because of high road mortality rates that drastically impact their population numbers. Within Ontario midland painted turtles are considered Not at Risk, as of 2020.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 3-15 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
Starting bid
3D printed annd painted by Anna and Brent! This turtle model features the local Ontario midland painted turtle.
The turtle model is ~5inches long.
About the Midland Painted Turtle
One of the most common turtles in Kingston, they are often seen basking on logs in water bodies. They live in the water and will come onto land to nest and migrate.
Midland painted turtles can be identified by the red and yellow stripes on their heads. Their plastron (bottom shell) will have a grey/black splotch in the centre (this may be absent in older turtles). The carapace (top shell) has red blotches along the edges. They are generally 11-14 cm in length as an adult.
Midland painted turtles may be confused with red-eared sliders. Red-eared sliders are not native to Ontario, but are the result of pets being released into the wild. Red-eared sliders will have a large red blotch behind each eye and their plastron will have multiple dark circles and blotches. These turtles are also generally larger ranging from 12-29 cm in length.
Although you may see many painted turtles, they are still Federally considered a species of Special Concern because of high road mortality rates that drastically impact their population numbers. Within Ontario midland painted turtles are considered Not at Risk, as of 2020.
Clutch and Incubation Facts: 3-15 eggs that will hatch in 60-90 days, although hatchlings often overwinter in the nest (remain in the nest until spring).
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