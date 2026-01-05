Two-Eyed Seeing and Ethical Space Training II — Sustaining Balance in the Era of Climate Change

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About this event
Enjoy the full two-day program with access to all activities. Includes continental breakfast and lunch both days.
Enjoy the full two-day program with access to all activities. Includes continental breakfast and lunch both days.
Ticket for Indigenous youth age 30 or under.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
Sponsor an Indigenous youth’s attendance.
Please note this sponsorship does not include your own admission.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
Sponsor a table of attendees (logo featured on table).
Please note this sponsorship does not include a ticket.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
Sponsor logo featured on materials and during the event, Opportunity to distribute branded materials at registration, and 2 Tickets for the Event.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
Sponsor logo featured on materials and during the event, Opportunity to distribute branded materials at registration, Exhibitor booth provided, and 4 Tickets for the Event.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
Sponsor logo featured on materials and during the event, Opportunity to distribute branded materials at registration, Exhibitor booth provided, Official sponsor of networking break with recognition (both days), and 8 Tickets for the Event. If you are interested in a higher sponsorhsip amount, please contact us.
Please contact us if you have any questions (email in description).
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