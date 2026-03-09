Kingston Field Hockey Club

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Kingston Field Hockey Club

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U12 Learn-2-Play (Spring 2026) Birth Years 2014 & 2015

1350 Gardiners Rd

Kingston, ON K7P 2T4, Canada

U12 Learn-2-Play
$110

The cost of this program includes a club t-shirt and club fee (player insurance and club administrative costs). The club fee is Non Refundable.

Wooden field hockey stick + ball item
Wooden field hockey stick + ball
$60

Select if player is brand new to the sport and is under 5' tall. Once the player grows in height, you can invest in a longer, composite stick.

34" - Composite field hockey stick + ball item
34" - Composite field hockey stick + ball
$75

Order this size if the player is under 5" tall. Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.

35" - Composite field hockey stick + ball (Copy) item
35" - Composite field hockey stick + ball (Copy)
$110

Order this size if the player is between 5' and 5'3"tall. Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.

36.5" - Composite field hockey stick + ball (Copy) item
36.5" - Composite field hockey stick + ball (Copy)
$125

Order this size if the player is taller than 5'3".

36.5" stick is the standard, adult size.

Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!