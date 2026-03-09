U12 Learn-2-Play (Spring 2026) Birth Years 2014 & 2015

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About this event
The cost of this program includes a club t-shirt and club fee (player insurance and club administrative costs). The club fee is Non Refundable.
Select if player is brand new to the sport and is under 5' tall. Once the player grows in height, you can invest in a longer, composite stick.
Order this size if the player is under 5" tall. Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.
Order this size if the player is between 5' and 5'3"tall. Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.
Order this size if the player is taller than 5'3".
36.5" stick is the standard, adult size.
Composite sticks are made of fiberglass (not wood) making them more resistant to wear and tear of a wooden stick.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!