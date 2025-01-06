Registration Fee - U13 Kingston CAL March Meltdown
$800
U13 Kingston CAL March Meltdown Tournament
This eight-team, one day tournament takes place on Saturday March 15, 2025 and is open to U13 house league/local league teams.
This is an OMHA sanctioned tournament (Sanction Permit #24529) and is the equivalent of a House "B" level of tiered organizations. "A" Tiered teams are not eligible for this tournament.
Tournament cost is $800 with three games guaranteed for our 8 team tournament. Tournament games will be played at the Memorial Centre and the Cataraqui Centre, Kinsmen arenas
