MY Legacy Inc

Hosted by

MY Legacy Inc

About this event

Sales closed

U16 Youth Basketball Tournament (Grades 7-10, born 2008-2011)

75 Jordensen Dr

Brampton, ON L6X 0T2, Canada

General Admission Per Athlete
$20
Please note, if you have multiple children to register, each child must be registered individually. You will need to complete a separate payment for each registration as we cannot process multiple registrations in one transaction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!