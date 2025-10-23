eventClosed

U16AA Calgary Surge's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

7304 Macleod Trl, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9, Canada. Or delivery arranges

Launch Pad event- Nov 7 item
Launch Pad event- Nov 7
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail value $1000. Launch pad event! Booth for 6 people November 7 3:30-8pm for the Movember charity event. Comes with food vouchers and drinks. 2 boxes of titliest balls.

Wooden Corn Hole set item
Wooden Corn Hole set
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

retail value $350 Custom Premium wooden Cornhole Solutions game set with 2 boards and beanbags. Bring a whole new level of competitions to the back yard.

Smoker set item
Smoker set
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail value 300. Unique Compete smoker set with 16 craft beers and pepper mill. Spice up your bbq ing with all the needed elements.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing