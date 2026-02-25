Blackfalds Minor Hockey Association

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Blackfalds Minor Hockey Association

About this event

U18A Provincial Championship Weekend Passes

5302 Broadway Ave

Blackfalds, AB T0M 0J0, Canada

All-Access Arena Weekend Pass Adult
$20

Adult Weekend Pass

Valid March 26–29

Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.

  • Full Access: Covers all games at both arenas plus the Opening Ceremony.
  • Skip the Line: To save you time, physical wristbands are provided directly to your Team Manager in the welcome package for easy distribution.
  • Purchase Limit: There is no limit on these passes—feel free to purchase as many as your group needs!

[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.

All-Access Arena Weekend Pass Student/Senior
$10

Student (age 7-17)/Senior (65+)

Children 6 and under attend free.

Valid March 26–29

Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.

  • Full Access: Covers all games at both arenas plus the Opening Ceremony.
  • Skip the Line: To save you time, physical wristbands are provided directly to your Team Manager in the welcome package for easy distribution.
  • Purchase Limit: There is no limit on these passes—feel free to purchase as many as your group needs!

[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.

All-Access Arena Weekend Pass Family
$50

Family (2 Adult 2 Students)

Valid March 26–29

Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.

  • Full Access: Covers all games at both arenas plus the Opening Ceremony.
  • Skip the Line: To save you time, physical wristbands are provided directly to your Team Manager in the welcome package for easy distribution.
  • Purchase Limit: There is no limit on these passes—feel free to purchase as many as your group needs!

[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.

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