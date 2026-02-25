U18A Provincial Championship Weekend Passes

About this event
Adult Weekend Pass
Valid March 26–29
Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.
[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.
Student (age 7-17)/Senior (65+)
Children 6 and under attend free.
Valid March 26–29
Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.
[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.
Family (2 Adult 2 Students)
Valid March 26–29
Experience every moment of the tournament with our most flexible pass.
[!IMPORTANT] Note on the Banquet: This pass does not include entry into the Banquet. Banquet tickets must be purchased separately.
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