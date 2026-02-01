U18A Provincials Banquet

About this event
Exclusively for Blackfalds Bulldogs Family
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that Blackfalds Bulldogs players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the Blackfalds Bulldogs team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for Southwest Cougars 1
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that Southwest Cougars 1 players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the Southwest Cougars 1 team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for Trails West Wolves 1
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that Trails West Wolves 1 players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the Trails West Wolves 1 team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for Barrhead U18
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that Barrhead U18 players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the Barrhead U18 team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for St Paul Canadiens
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that St Paul Canadiens players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the St Paul Canadiens team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for Duchess Storm
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that Duchess Storm players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the Duchess Storm team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for La Crete Lumberjacks
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that La Crete Lumberjacks players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the La Crete Lumberjacks team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
Exclusively for SWZ U18 Green
This Banquet ticket is for parents, siblings, and guests of the team. Please note that SWZ players and coaches attend for free and do not require a ticket for entry.
Note: These tickets are valid for the SWZ team only. Please ensure you are purchasing for the correct organization before completing your checkout.
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