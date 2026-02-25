TIGRES VANCOUVER SOCCER ACADEMY CLUB

Offered by

TIGRES VANCOUVER SOCCER ACADEMY CLUB

About this shop

Tigres Timbits Team - 2026 Spring Season

2018 Timbits Tigres Team
$205

Players born in 2018. All new players will receive a Timbits Uniform Kit and Training Jersey included with the registration fee.

2019 Timbits Tigres Team
$205

Players born in 2019. All new players will receive a Timbits Uniform Kit and Training Jersey included with the registration fee.

2020 Timbits Tigres Team
$205

Players born in 2020. All new players will receive a Timbits Uniform Kit and Training Jersey included with the registration fee.

Tigres Uniform - Optional item
Tigres Uniform - Optional item
Tigres Uniform - Optional item
Tigres Uniform - Optional
$100

* Uniform orders close on March 13th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.

-Two jerseys (home yellow and away blue)
-One yellow shorts
-One pair of blue socks

Parent Jersey
$45

* Uniform orders close on March 13th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.

Adult jersey for parents. Customized with your children name and number.

Add a donation for TIGRES VANCOUVER SOCCER ACADEMY CLUB

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!