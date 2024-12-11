UBA Street Banner Art Auction: James Groening's Together We Rise

“We rise” Here we see a single thunderbird in mid flight or in a power pose. The idea of course is that it is rising on a positive air flow. This is where I see us as a community, not individuals having power over one an-other but as a unified singularity rising in positivity. This is how it should have been and this is how it can be now as we're here to work together in a positive way. It is my hope that people will get a sense of unity and togetherness and that the simple phrase ‘together we rise’ brings a positive mindset in this beautiful community set on a hill located in the northwest parts of turtle island. Blue Sky Native Artisan James Groening, 2024 VALUE OF PIECE: $2500 Size: 32" x 52"

