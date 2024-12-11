eventClosed

UBA Street Banner Art Auction: James Groening's Together We Rise

555 6th St, New Westminster, BC V3L 5H1, Canada

CA$625

“Together” Here we see the birds huddled together as a small family comfortable in their existence, safe. A lot of times when I do this type of image, I think of how it should have been as per the agreement back in the Niagara treaty 1764 between settlers and the original inhabitants. I would say in the last few years we've seen some advances in the understandings and relationships between the indigenous people and the settler societies. So, I must say that I'm encouraged by the developments and see a real need to de-velop, encourage and grow these relationships in a positive way. In the way that they were meant to be from the beginning. Blue Sky Native Artisan James Groening, 2024 VALUE OF PIECE: $2500 Size: 32" x 52"
CA$625

“We rise” Here we see a single thunderbird in mid flight or in a power pose. The idea of course is that it is rising on a positive air flow. This is where I see us as a community, not individuals having power over one an-other but as a unified singularity rising in positivity. This is how it should have been and this is how it can be now as we're here to work together in a positive way. It is my hope that people will get a sense of unity and togetherness and that the simple phrase ‘together we rise’ brings a positive mindset in this beautiful community set on a hill located in the northwest parts of turtle island. Blue Sky Native Artisan James Groening, 2024 VALUE OF PIECE: $2500 Size: 32" x 52"

