UBC Medicine Spring Gala 2026 - Silent Auction

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Step into Rumble Boxing Studio for a high energy workout that blends boxing inspired training with strength and conditioning. Designed for all fitness levels, each class delivers an immersive experience with powerful music and expert coaching. Whether you are looking to relieve stress or build confidence, Rumble offers a space to move with purpose and intensity.
One semi-private class booking with guest pass up to 15 people for free into any of their regular class times. Available at their Mount Pleasant location.
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Why Lagree West? Invest in yourself. It really works. There is no better workout to build long, lean muscle tone. Our amazing instructors inspire the best in you, while supporting where you are at. Everyone is welcome. We support everyBODY. You can sweat with us.
This pass is valid for 5 classes!
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Rhythm riding the Spin Society way. By combining great beats, challenging workouts, a beautiful space and motivational trainers, Spin Society promises to make you sweat, smile and dance your way to an incredible ride. Get ready for a heart-pounding, 50-minute journey focused on empowerment and transformation.
Use this pass, valid for 5 rides, at any of their locations.
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Experience the iconic workout at Barry's Bootcamp Vancouver, where high intensity interval training meets a motivating, music driven atmosphere. Alternating between treadmill sprints and strength training, each class is designed to push your limits and deliver real results. Step into the red room and see why this workout has a global following.
Use this pass, valid for 5 classes, at their Vancouver location!
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Outdoor sauna and cold plunges in Greater Vancouver, facilitating meaningful connection through the shared ritual of hot and cold.
A Friends Pass Pack includes access to their Ambleside sauna. This would include a session for one guest and a friend to enjoy together.
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Feel the roar of the crowd with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and experience live soccer at its most electric. From edge-of-your-seat plays to unforgettable goals, every match at BC Place delivers nonstop excitement and city pride. Grab your crew, wear your colours, and be part of the action.
Two tickets to a 2026 season match.
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Experience the magic of live Shakespeare under the stars with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, set against Vancouver’s stunning waterfront. With captivating performances, beautiful open-air tents, and an unforgettable atmosphere, it’s theatre like you’ve never seen before. Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of culture, storytelling, and summer in the city.
Two tickets to either of our 2026 BMO Mainstage productions, The Merry Wives of Windsor or MacBeth.
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Bella Ceramica is a Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio located in West Vancouver. For 20 years they have offered safe, family fun to our community! Their walk-in fun includes Ceramic/paint-your-own pottery painting, canvas painting, glass fusing, mosaics, and candle making.
Private Adult Evening Party Gift Certificate: this certificate covers the studio fee for a 3-hour private evening party for a minimum of 10 participants.
The group may choose from the following activities:
Please note--the certificate covers the studio fee only and does not include the ceramic pieces, canvases, or project materials (these would be selected and paid for separately).
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The Hive is more than just a climbing gym—it’s a vibrant community built around movement, connection, and creativity. Whether you're a first-time climber or a seasoned crusher, The Hive offers dynamic routes, welcoming energy, and a space to challenge yourself. With yoga classes, training areas, and a strong community vibe, it’s the perfect place to unwind or push your limits.
Introduction to Bouldering course for up to two adults, includes two weeks of unlimited access to all Hive locations, including Hive Yoga, and free use of rental shoes.
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Find your rhythm at iDance Vancouver, where movement, music, and community come together in an energetic studio space. Offering a wide range of dance styles for all levels, iDance creates a welcoming environment to learn, grow, and express yourself.
This is a 14-day unlimited pass, allowing dancers to take as many classes as they'd like for 14 days in a row. Located at 257 East 7th Avenue.
Starting bid
Find your rhythm at iDance Vancouver, where movement, music, and community come together in an energetic studio space. Offering a wide range of dance styles for all levels, iDance creates a welcoming environment to learn, grow, and express yourself.
This is a 14-day unlimited pass, allowing dancers to take as many classes as they'd like for 14 days in a row. Located at 257 East 7th Avenue.
Starting bid
Double magnum, 3L.
A deep ruby colour with an intense nose combining ripe cassis, blackberry and blueberry with graphite, iron, dried oregano and dried black olives, with a subtle floral violet note. The structured palate is dry, full-bodied with firm, ripe tannins and high acidity with intense flavours of blackberry, paprika, espresso and mint infused dark chocolate. A wine built to age.
Bottling Date: July / August 2024
Ageing: 81% French, 12% Hungarian, and 7% American with 10% new, 20% one- and two-year-old, and 70% neutral oak
Analysis: Alcohol: 14.0% | PH: 3.71 | Titratable acidity: 5.93 g/L
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2 admission passes to the Vancouver Art Gallery, one of North America’s most respected and innovative visual arts institutions. Valid for one year (till April 18th, 2027). The Gallery focuses on the historical and contemporary art of British Columbia and international centres, with special attention to the accomplishments of First Nations artists and the art of the Asia Pacific region—through the Institute of Asian Art founded in 2014. https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/
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Arts Umbrella is where young artists ages 2–22 cultivate their creativity in Dance, Theatre, and Art & Design. As a non-profit centre for arts education, we believe that art is powerful. Powerful enough to change kids’ lives in incredible ways. When young people connect with the arts, they gain self-confidence, develop self-discipline, and discover creative expression—qualities they carry with them for life.
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The Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization located in Whistler, BC. Exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada, the collection takes visitors on a transformative visual journey from the late 18th century to present.
The tickets will be valid for 15 months after issue.
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The Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization located in Whistler, BC. Exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada, the collection takes visitors on a transformative visual journey from the late 18th century to present.
The tickets will be valid for 15 months after issue.
Starting bid
The Improv Centre is Vancouver’s leading and best known improv theatre company. It was originally formed in 1981 under the name The Vancouver TheatreSports League. It was founded to promote, develop, maintain and present improvisational theatre productions and presentations to local and visiting audiences in Vancouver. The Improv Centre office and 186 seat theatre are located on Vancouver’s Granville Island. Each year, over 60,000 audience members, artists and students enjoy our theatre’s productions. Watch a production with a friend!
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In Flight - 1980, 2nd State, 86/100, 27x19.5 inch. Prints are original and mounted without framing.
Artist: Pnina Granirer
Exhibited locally, nationally and internationally, Granirer's works are found in numerous public and private collections in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Israel and Peru.
While living periodically in Paris, Granirer showed in group exhibitions at the Canadian Cultural Centre, the Grand Palais, the Canadian Embassy and had solo shows in Strasbourg. A forty years retrospective of 120 works at the Richmond Art Gallery in January 1998 reflected the artistic development over Granirer’s long career.
The lavishly illustrated book Pnina Granirer: Portrait of an Artist by Ted Lindberg (Ronsdale Press) was launched at the opening and a film on her work was launched in 2005 on Bravo!TV and later shown on Knowledge Network and in Paris.
The Trials of Eve, a major work of 12 mixed media drawings and 12 poems, now in the collection of the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, Alberta, was published as an award-winning limited - edition book and a softcover.
Starting bid
Forest - 1985, silkscreen, 26/35, 18x24.5 inch. Prints are original and mounted without framing.
Artist: Pnina Granirer
Exhibited locally, nationally and internationally, Granirer's works are found in numerous public and private collections in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Israel and Peru.
While living periodically in Paris, Granirer showed in group exhibitions at the Canadian Cultural Centre, the Grand Palais, the Canadian Embassy and had solo shows in Strasbourg. A forty years retrospective of 120 works at the Richmond Art Gallery in January 1998 reflected the artistic development over Granirer’s long career.
The lavishly illustrated book Pnina Granirer: Portrait of an Artist by Ted Lindberg (Ronsdale Press) was launched at the opening and a film on her work was launched in 2005 on Bravo!TV and later shown on Knowledge Network and in Paris.
The Trials of Eve, a major work of 12 mixed media drawings and 12 poems, now in the collection of the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, Alberta, was published as an award-winning limited - edition book and a softcover.
Starting bid
Gather, dine, and unwind at Browns Socialhouse, where elevated comfort food meets a lively, welcoming atmosphere. From handcrafted cocktails to crowd-favourite dishes, it’s the perfect spot for any occasion. Whether you’re catching up with friends or celebrating something special, every visit feels like a night out worth remembering.
1x $100 giftcard.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!