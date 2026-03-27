UBC Medicine Spring Gala 2026 - Silent Auction

Forest - 1985, silkscreen, 26/35, 18x24.5 inch. Prints are original and mounted without framing.





Artist: Pnina Granirer

www.pninagranirer.com





Exhibited locally, nationally and internationally, Granirer's works are found in numerous public and private collections in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Israel and Peru.





While living periodically in Paris, Granirer showed in group exhibitions at the Canadian Cultural Centre, the Grand Palais, the Canadian Embassy and had solo shows in Strasbourg. A forty years retrospective of 120 works at the Richmond Art Gallery in January 1998 reflected the artistic development over Granirer’s long career.





The lavishly illustrated book Pnina Granirer: Portrait of an Artist by Ted Lindberg (Ronsdale Press) was launched at the opening and a film on her work was launched in 2005 on Bravo!TV and later shown on Knowledge Network and in Paris.





The Trials of Eve, a major work of 12 mixed media drawings and 12 poems, now in the collection of the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, Alberta, was published as an award-winning limited - edition book and a softcover.