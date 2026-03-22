UBC YNOTFORTOTS's Silent Auction

Gather your crew for an unforgettable group workout with this $300 semi-private class experience at Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. This prize allows up to 15 participants to enjoy complimentary entry into a scheduled heavy bag class, where boxing fundamentals are combined with strength training and rhythm-driven music. The result is a high-intensity, immersive fitness experience that energizes both body and mind. Perfect for team bonding, celebrations, or group motivation, this class delivers the excitement of training together in a vibrant studio atmosphere.