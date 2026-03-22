UBC YNOTFORTOTS's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exclusive set of ten $100 personal training gift certificates from Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. Each certificate grants one recipient a focused 30-minute session with a professional coach, offering expert guidance in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or strength and conditioning. Whether building new skills or refining technique, participants will experience a dynamic, high-energy workout designed to challenge and inspire. This prize provides a powerful opportunity to train like an athlete in one of Vancouver’s most electrifying fitness environments.
Starting bid
Gather your crew for an unforgettable group workout with this $300 semi-private class experience at Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. This prize allows up to 15 participants to enjoy complimentary entry into a scheduled heavy bag class, where boxing fundamentals are combined with strength training and rhythm-driven music. The result is a high-intensity, immersive fitness experience that energizes both body and mind. Perfect for team bonding, celebrations, or group motivation, this class delivers the excitement of training together in a vibrant studio atmosphere.
Starting bid
Gather your crew for an unforgettable group workout with this $300 semi-private class experience at Rumble Boxing Mount Pleasant. This prize allows up to 15 participants to enjoy complimentary entry into a scheduled heavy bag class, where boxing fundamentals are combined with strength training and rhythm-driven music. The result is a high-intensity, immersive fitness experience that energizes both body and mind. Perfect for team bonding, celebrations, or group motivation, this class delivers the excitement of training together in a vibrant studio atmosphere.
Starting bid
Transform your fitness routine with this 5 class pack from Lagree West, offering an intense, full-body workout designed to build strength, endurance, and flexibility. This prize introduces participants to a challenging yet low-impact training method that delivers efficient and effective results. Ideal for those seeking a dynamic fitness experience, this opportunity supports long-term wellness goals.
Starting bid
Enhance your cycling journey with this class pack gift certificate from The Cycle Collective. This prize offers energizing studio rides designed to build strength, endurance, and motivation in a supportive group setting. Whether you’re an experienced rider or new to indoor cycling, this experience provides a dynamic and rewarding workout.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium skincare experience with this full Glassy Skin experience package, featuring multiple professional treatments designed to refresh and rejuvenate. This prize offers the opportunity to invest in self-care while achieving radiant, healthy-looking skin. Ideal for those seeking relaxation and confidence, this experience blends wellness with beauty.
Starting bid
Enhance your wellness routine with a 5 class pack gift certificate from Jaybird. This prize offers access to rejuvenating fitness and yoga experiences that support both physical and mental well-being. Participants can look forward to mindful movement in a calming, inspiring environment.
Starting bid
Unlock your creativity with an assortment of curated goods from MAKE Vancouver, perfect for makers, crafters, and DIY enthusiasts. This prize invites the winner to explore new artistic interests or deepen existing passions through hands-on creation. From crafting tools to inspiring materials, this experience celebrates the joy of making something uniquely your own.
Starting bid
Discover the calming art of plant design with this terrarium workshop experience for two at Oasis Studio. Participants will learn how to create their own miniature green ecosystem while enjoying a creative and relaxing environment. This hands-on experience offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature, develop new skills, and leave with a beautiful personalized creation.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of nature indoors with this charming mini terrarium from Oasis Studio. Perfect for adding greenery to any home or workspace, this prize encourages creativity and personal expression through plant design. The finished terrarium serves as both a decorative piece and a lasting reminder of the joy of hands-on creation.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the world of art with entrance tickets to the Vancouver Art Gallery. This prize offers access to inspiring exhibitions, thought-provoking installations, and a vibrant cultural experience in the heart of the city. Whether visiting solo or with friends, attendees will enjoy an enriching journey through creativity and artistic expression.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!