Ubuntu’s Social Series for Seniors - Senior's Group Home or Retirement Homes

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About this event
Prices varies based on activities and will include the supplies needed.
Take a joyful trip down memory lane with an hour of “Golden Oldies Music Challenge”! Residents will guess classic hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, with plenty of opportunities for singing, dancing, and laughter. Winners receive fun tokens—everyone leaves with great memories!
Unleash your creativity while sipping your favorite beverage in our “Sip, Paint & Sing” session. Enjoy guided painting, karaoke fun, and a relaxed, social atmosphere—no experience needed, just bring your enthusiasm!
Decorate delicious cupcakes with a variety of toppings and colorful icing. Enjoy your beverage of choice as you design, share, and taste your sweet masterpieces. Perfect for sparking creativity and conversation!
Pick your favorite songs, grab a beverage, and join friends for a lively “Karaoke & Cheers Social.” Sing, dance, and celebrate together—tokens awarded for participation and crowd favorites. Every voice is welcome!
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