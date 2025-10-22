Ukrainian Dinner with Saskatoon Willowgrove NDP

412 Willowgrove Square #113

Saskatoon, SK S7W 0T4, Canada

Adult
CA$45

Adult ticket includes cabbage rolls, perogies, kolbassa, nalysnyky, borsch - plus a full salad bar. Taxes and tip included in ticket price. Dessert auction to follow dinner.

Child (12 and under)
CA$20

Child ticket includes cabbage rolls, perogies, kolbassa, nalysnyky, borsch - plus a full salad bar. Taxes and tip included in ticket price. Entertainment for the evening includes an authentic Ukrainian polka band.

Student
CA$45

Student ticket includes cabbage rolls, perogies, kolbassa, nalysnyky, borsch - plus a full salad bar. Taxes and tip included in ticket price. Entertainment for the evening includes an authentic Ukrainian polka band. Dessert auction to follow dinner.

